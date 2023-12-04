Expert trains 1,000 residents in cybersecurity work space

In a bid to help many African’s in diaspora to increase their earning capacity in a fast paced technology world, a US-based Nigerian cybersecurity expert, Tolulope Michael, has helped trained over 1,000 residents to find their path in the cybersecurity work space.

According to a statement, the cybersecurity expert, who has over a decade experience, said he decided to do this as a way of giving back and because of the demand for skilled professionals in this space.

Michael, who before leaving for United States, graduated from Lagos State University earning a degree in Computer Science, is currently the founder of ExcelMind Cyber, a US based cybersecurity training firm, revealed that he has not only carved a niche for himself in the tech industry but has also become a catalyst for change in the world of digital security training over 1,000 non-IT professionals seeking to transition into the dynamic field of cybersecurity.Giving insight on his career journey.

He said: “My journey in the world of technology spans more than a decade, during which I worked with Fortune 50 companies in the United States. From lending my services to internationally renowned logistics group, FedEx to working with leading names in online shopping.”

The statement added that Michael’s journey has been one filled with various opportunities to learn the intricacies of cyber criminal activities on various fronts. His extensive experience in the tech industry has honed his skills and insights, making him a sought-after figure in the cybersecurity domain.

He explained: “What sets me apart is not just my technical acumen but that passion for mentoring and guiding individuals from diverse professional backgrounds into the cybersecurity field.”

Breaking down the complexities of an industry like cybersecurity is a feat only few have been able to achieve with excellent results, Through his comprehensive Cybersecurity program, Michael has proven himself to be an inspiration to other Africans a Coach of reckon, mentoring and guiding over 1,000 non-IT professionals, facilitating their transition into the challenging yet rewarding world of cybersecurity.

The statement further read that Michael’s dedication to helping Africans in the diaspora achieve financial independence by building careers in cybersecurity underscores his commitment to making a positive impact.

“Michael has become a driving force behind the success stories of numerous individuals who have successfully transitioned into the cybersecurity sector. Michael’s exploit stands truly as a paragon of success, visionary leadership and an epitome of African excellence in diaspora.”