Exempt candidates with disabilities, prison inmates from post-UTME, council suggests

By Adesina Wahab

The National Council on Education, NCE, has called for the exemption of candidates with disabilities and prison inmates from post-UTME screening and that anyone of them that is minimally qualified be offered admission to tertiary institution.

The decision was part of the communique issues at the end of the 67th meeting of the body that came to a close at the weekend in Ikeja, Lagos.

The NCE is the highest decision making body on education in the country and comprises the Minister of Education, Commissioners for Education across the country, the National Universities Commission, NUC, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, the National Examinations Council, NECO, and other agencies and bodies having anything to do with education.

“The Ministerial Session was presided over by the Honourable Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, SAN. The theme of the meeting was “Addressing the Challenges of Policy Implementation: A Panacea for the Achievement of Education 2030 Agenda.”

Candidates with disabilities included in the exemptions are the blind, deaf, Down Syndrome, Dyslexia Disorder, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

The meeting also drafted the Re-entry Guidelines for girls who dropped out of school prematurely, as a result of marriage or pregnancy.

“Council deliberated on a total of sixty memoranda submitted by the various state Ministries of Education, the FCT Education Secretariat and the Federal Ministry of Education. Council emphasized the importance of focusing on foundational education and re-iterated their commitment to deal with the embarrassing situation of Out of School Children and the Almajiris in the country.

“Council also expressed its appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for exempting the Tertiary Institutions from the Integrated Payment and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and autonomy to recruit their own staff, for which the Ministry would develop guidelines to guard against the abuses that were observed.

“The NCE approved some major policy decisions that would guide implementation of the education sector in the next one years, especially the following: the draft Roadmap for the Implementation of Quality Early Childhood Care Development and Education (ECCDE); the implementation of the Education for Renewed Hope: A Roadmap for the Nigerian Education Sector (2024 – 2027) by stakeholders as a means to addressing the challenges of education,” the communique also read.