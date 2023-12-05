Excitement as special screening of The Oratory holds

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The Yuletide, a time of merriment and entertainment is here again. Movie lovers cannot wait to be treated to a special and exciting screening of The Oratory on December 12, 2023, at the Grand Cinemas, Lekki, Lagos.

Cardinal John Olorunfemi Onaiyekan, Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, and the Salesians of Don Bosco are hosting the special screening of The Oratory, an internationally acclaimed movie filmed in various locations in Rome, Atlanta, Lagos, and Turin. Movie premieres of The Oratory have previously been held in Dublin, London, Lagos, Turin, Abuja, and Venice.

Featuring a galaxy of Nigerian and international movie stars such as Enyinna Nwigwe, Rich Lowe, Shane Gilbeau, Celeste Marconte, Temidayo Akinboro, Lawrence Nwali, and Charles Ukpong, the soul-inspiring movie is a strategic campaign to take children off the streets.

Speaking ahead of the special screening, the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Mr. Gbenga Adebija, disclosed that the special screening would be attended by distinguished personalities from the diplomatic community, corporate Nigeria, the public sector, religious leaders, NGOs, and the media.

“It is an excellent opportunity to engage with broad-ranging stakeholders and collaboratively identify solutions to the issue of displaced children,” declared Adebija.

The Executive Producer of the movie is Reverend Father (Dr) Cyril Odia (SDB) a Nigerian priest currently serving as the Rector of the Salesian House of Theology in Maynooth University, the Republic of Ireland. According to Fr Odia, “This special screening of The Oratory is to raise awareness on the plight of displaced children and to raise funds for various initiatives by the Salesians of Don Bosco (SDB) to expand the capacity to rescue and rehabilitate more children throughout Nigeria.

“We are delighted by the enthusiastic reception and rave reviews The Oratory has received around the world which is a wonderful testament to the world-class quality of the movie and the relevance of its theme”.

Provincial Superior of the Salesians of Don Bosco (Nigeria and Niger), Very Rev Fr Jorge Crisafulli, affirmed that the Salesian order remains resolutely committed to the philosophy of their founder St. John Bosco in supporting young children to live wholesome and meaningful lives. “The Oratory movie therefore highlights the Salesians commitment to sustainable engagement with the youth,” he said.