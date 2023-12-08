Excessive protein intake can lead to miscarriage – Gynecologist 

Dr Abdulraheem Muslimu, an Obstetric Gynecologist in Bauchi on Friday, said excessive protein intake during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage.

He told the Newsmen that excess protein increases toxic ammonia production in a pregnant woman’s body.

Muslimu, who is with the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology (O&G), Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi (ATBUTH).



said “protein plays vital role in embryonic development, but its excessive intake can also lead to birth deformities.

“Ammonia toxicity decreases embryonic and fetal survival, growth and development.”

The gynecologist added that research had shown that the Recommended Daily Alliance (RDA) for protein intake during pregnancy is between 60 and 70 grams.

He, therefore, advised pregnant women to always seek for dietary plans from nutritionists and

regularly attend ante-natal clinics for early detection of any complications.

The expert also encouraged spousal support during and after pregnancy in accessing quality care to reduce the burden of maternal and child complications.