Ex-Speaker, Na’abba saved Nigeria’s democracy – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani said the late former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ghali Umar Na’abba saved Nigeria’s democracy when he was in office.

Sani stated this in a post on his official X handle on Wednesday.

Recall that Na’abba passed away in the early hours of Wednesday at the age of 65 after battling an undisclosed illness.

In his tribute, Sani described Na’abba death as a great loss to Nigerians.

The former Kaduna lawmaker said, while Na’abba was in office, he thwarted moves by some politicians to expunge term limits for governors and presidents from the Nigerian constitution.

He stated, “Hon Ghali Umar Na’abba, Ex-Speaker House of Representatives. He lived an accomplished life.

“He saved Nigeria’s democracy at its most crucial moment. He upheld and defended the honor and independence of the parliament.

“Without the courage and principles of the likes of Ghali, the term limits for Governors and Presidents would have been expunged from our constitution. Ghali spoke for justice and stood for freedom. A great loss.



“My condolences to his family.May Allah grant him Aljanna firdausi. Amin,”