Ex-Nice, PSG coach Galtier acquitted in discrimination trial

Former coach of OGC Nice Christophe Galtier is seen outside Nice’s courthouse, south-eastern France, on December 15, 2023, during a break of his trial over harassment and discrimination on the grounds of race or religion. Accused of harassment and discrimination, mainly against his Muslim players, when he coached OGC Nice, Christophe Galtier briefly interrupted his exile in Qatar to appear before judges in Nice on December 15, 2023, with the firm intention of defending himself. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

A French court on Thursday acquitted former Nice and Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier of harassment and discrimination, mainly of Muslim players, after a sometimes turbulent trial.

Prosecutors asked the 57-year-old be handed a one-year suspended prison sentence and heavy fine over comments he allegedly made about Ramadan, and Muslim players.

But the court in Nice cleared him on both charges, according to its verdict.

Galtier, who was not in court for the verdict, left PSG in June who he joined following his stint in Nice but returned to management four months later after being appointed by Qatari side Al Duhail.

Vanguard News