Ex-Labour Minister, Ngige gets special recognition from Aka Ikenga

By Victor AhiumaYoung

The non-partisan Igbo socio-economic think tank, Aka-Ikenga, has nominated former Governor of Anambra State and immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Nwabueze Ngige, for special recognition as a unique enabler of vision, strength and resilience in his distinctive services and inspirations to Ndigbo and the nation.

This was contained in a letter to Senator Ngige by the leadership of Aka Ikenga, dated November 12, 2023 by the President, Agbalanze Chike Madueke, Secretary-General, Ogbueshi Mark-Anthony Nduka-eze and Chairman of Organising Committee, Sir Nnamdi Obi.

According to the letter, Ngige’s investiture would be part of activities of the renewed end of year get- together of Aka Ikenga, slated for this weekend in Lagos.

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu is expected at the event as the Special Guest of Honour.

The Aka Ikenga letter read, “On behalf of the Executives and members of Aka Ikenga, the non-partisan Igbo Socio-Economic Think Tank, we write to notify you of our considered decision to recognise you as a Unique Enabler of Vision, Strength and Resilience in your distinctive services and inspirations to our nation, people and our nation.

“We believe the resources of your labour and stature of your tenacity in service to country and Ndigbo as a disciple, pathfinder and barriers breaker, are worthy references, amongst several, that commend you for this special honour.

“Please, be informed that your investiture will be part of our renewed End of the year Get-together activities, scheduled for Sunday, December 17, 2023, at Colonnades Hotel, Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos by 3pm. Prompt.

“We therefore look forward to your presence, while extending to you the eminent assurances of our highest considerations and esteem. Accept our earnest congratulations.”

Recall that Dr Ngige was one of the five “wise and courageous ” Igbo young men who in 1988 founded the group during the period of military dictatorship when political parties and ethnic organisations were banned.

As an emeritus President of Aka Ikenga, he presided over the affairs of the organisation from 1992 to 1997 before joining partisan politics in 1998. He earlier served the organisation as “Sole Administrator” (Provost) and Head during the formative stage, from 1988 to 1989.