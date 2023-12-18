Ex-Kebbi PDP Reps member hails court judgment declaring polls inconclusive

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A former opposition member of the House of Representatives in the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Umar Abdullahi Kamba (Zimbo) has described as a deserving victory at the Appeal Court the judgment that declared the election held inconclusive between him and his opponent from the ruling party All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Garba Rabiu Kamba.

The former member who represented Arewa/Dandi federal constituency approached the tribunal in Kebbi State to challenge the victory of his opponent.

But his case was dismissed by the tribunal. Dissatisfied with the ruling he proceeded to Appeal Court in Abuja to challenge the ruling of the tribunal against him and subsequently won.

He noted that earlier power of incumbency was used to defeat him in villages through over-voting because he said he won the entire Kamba town but results were manipulated in favour of his opponent.

“Now the appellant court has done justice on the case by declaring the polls inconclusive ordering rerun in the affected polling units, which we will win because we have confidence in the electorate, who earlier gave us their votes despite being the opposition,” he said.

Zimbo added that they have confidence in the judiciary, hence the reason to take the case up by going on appeal to seek proper judgment which has been served and they are ready for bye-elections he dedicated his victory to God and the teaming electorate of his constituency.

However, efforts to get the reaction of the serving member were unsuccessful as he didn’t respond to calls and text message as of press time.