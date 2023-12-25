Evolution Choir emerges winner of Eko Pitch Perfect Competition

By Chukwuma Ajakah

The 2023 edition of the annual musical talent-hunt fiesta, tagged: “Eko Hotel Pitch Perfect Singing Competition” which held at the Eko Hotel & Suites ended on Friday, December 22, 2023 with the Evolution Children’s Choir beating all other contestants to emerge winners.

The victorious choir in a dazzling display of musical, and vocal prowess, secured the first place which also attracted a cash prize of #2 m at the highly entertaining event, hosted by Eko Hotels & Suites as part of its Tropical Christmas Wonderland festivities.

The Eko Hotel Pitch Perfect Singing Competition has consistently been a major attraction at Christmas seasons over the years. The 2023 edition had the Evolution Children’s Choir thrilling the audience with fascinating harmonious displays, exhilarating pitch-perfect renditions, and a captivating stage coordination.

The competition featured an array of choirs across the country, jostling for the top spot which eventually went to the Evolution Children’s Choir. The winning choir was brilliantly guided by professional and experienced instructors whose brilliant inputs clearly reflected in its performance.

The winning choir showcased a unique blend of traditional and contemporary compositions, holding the ecstatic audience spellbound and winning the heart and admiration of the judges.

Stressing the importance of the occasion in nurturing young talents, the obviously excited parents commended the organizers for the bold initiative and the rare opportunity provided the youngsters to showcase their talents. Expressing delight at the result of the choristers’ brilliant performance.

Moreover, the conductor of the winning choir thanked the organizers, saying: “I’m short of words. We are happy to win. We thank God and the organizers.” Right from its inception in 2019, the Eko Hotel Pitch Perfect Singing Competition has consistently served as a veritable platform for discovering young musical talents and promoting them to advance their careers.

Dignitaries at the auspicious event include: the GM Eko Hotels and Suites. Mr Danny, MD, Outori, and Amaka Okeke Lawal, Executive Director Optiva Capital, Amaka Okeke Lawal.