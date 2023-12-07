Everton stun Newcastle 3-0 to move out of Premier League relegation zone

Everton climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone despite a 10-point deduction as goals from Dwight McNeil, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto earned a 3-0 win over Newcastle on Thursday.

The Toffees have been galvanised by the perceived injustice at receiving the toughest sporting sanction dished out in Premier League history for breaches of financial rules.

Newcastle were made to pay for two uncharacteristic errors by England international Kieran Trippier as fatigue hit the injury ravaged Magpies in the closing stages.

McNeil pounced to smash into the top corner 11 minutes from time before Doucoure secured a fifth win in seven games for Everton.

Substitute Beto rounded off victory with his first Premier League goal in stoppage time.

Victory lifts Everton one point clear of the bottom three and they would be in the top half but for the points penalty.

Newcastle remain seventh, four points off the top four.

Everton fans’ fury at the 10-point deduction may have eased from their last home game against Manchester United where they staged mass protests inside and outside the stadium.

However, there was another demonstration in the 10th minute as they held up placards with the Premier League logo alongside the message: “Protecting the few, not the many.”

An upturn in fortunes for Sean Dyche’s men would have been even better but for a consistent failure to make the most of their chances at Goodison.

Bournemouth were the only side Everton had beaten at home in the Premier League since March.

Dyche was left to rue his side’s profligacy in front of a goal as a positive first-half performance went without reward.

McNeil scored the winner in a 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, but dragged his first big opportunity of the night wide from the edge of the area.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin then somehow blazed over with the goal gaping from close range after Newcastle failed to clear a free-kick into the box.

The Magpies have swept aside Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United at home this season.

But Eddie Howe’s men have won just once away from home all season in the Premier League.

Alexander Isak headed the best of Newcastle’s openings wide in the first half when unmarked at the back post.

Anthony Gordon endured a frosty reception on his return to Goodison, but even the in-form winger was wasteful in front of goal.

Gordon fired straight at Jordan Pickford after robbing James Tarkowski on the edge of the box and then failed to keep his composure when blazing well off target from Isak’s through ball.

Newcastle’s injury woes has meant Trippier has played virtually every minute of their Premier League and Champions League campaign so far.

Tiredness was certainly a factor as he coughed up possession to allow McNeil to surge forward and smash a perfect strike past stand-in goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Moments later, Trippier was again at fault as this time he gifted Jack Harrison possession.

McNeil failed to make contact with Harrison’s cross, but the ball fell kindly to Doucoure to slot home.

Beto rounded off a perfect night for Everton late on as he showed impressive strength and produced a cool finish through Dubravka’s legs for his first goal at Goodison.