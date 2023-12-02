Euro 2024: Spain, Croatia, Italy drawn in ‘group of death’ [Full Draw]

The defending champion of the UEFA Euro, Italy, have been drawn alongside Spain and Croatia in Group B ahead of next year’s tournament, which is set to take place in Germany.

Italy defeated England 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in full time to win their first major tournament after their 2006 triumph at the World Cup in Germany.

In Group A, host Germany were drawn alongside Scotland, Hungary, and Switzerland.

The Netherlands, France, and Austria should be another fixture to look out for in Group D.

See Full Draw

Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D: Play-off winner A, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Play-off winner B

Group F: Turkey, Play-off winner C, Portugal, Czech Republic

Play-off path

Teams in Play-off Path A: Poland, Estonia, Wales, Finland

Teams in Play-off Path B: Israel, Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine

Teams in Play-off Path C: Georgia, Luxembourg, Greece, Kazakhstan