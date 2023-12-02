Euro 2024: Spain, Croatia, Italy drawn in ‘group of death’ [Full Draw]

The defending champion of the UEFA Euro, Italy, have been drawn alongside Spain and Croatia in Group B ahead of next year’s tournament, which is set to take place in Germany.
Italy defeated England 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in full time to win their first major tournament after their 2006 triumph at the World Cup in Germany.
In Group A, host Germany were drawn alongside Scotland, Hungary, and Switzerland.
The Netherlands, France, and Austria should be another fixture to look out for in Group D.
See Full Draw
Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland
Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania
Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England
Group D: Play-off winner A, Netherlands, Austria, France
Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Play-off winner B
Group F: Turkey, Play-off winner C, Portugal, Czech Republic
Play-off path
Teams in Play-off Path A: Poland, Estonia, Wales, Finland
Teams in Play-off Path B: Israel, Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine
Teams in Play-off Path C: Georgia, Luxembourg, Greece, Kazakhstan
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.