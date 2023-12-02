EU-UN initiative against SGBV concludes in Nigeria

By Victoria Ojeme

The European Union (EU) and the United Nations (UN) Spotlight Initiative to eliminate violence against women and girls in Nigeria has officially concluded, leaving behind a remarkable legacy progress against sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV).

The initiative, which began in 2019, has made significant contributions to advancing gender equality and safeguarding the rights of women and girls across the country.

At a handover ceremony held on 28 November 2023 in Abuja, stakeholders gathered to reflect on the initiative’s achievements and reaffirm their commitment to sustaining its impact.

The event was graced by Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), the Minister for Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Mathias Schmale, the UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Ms. Samuela Isopi, the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria, and Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning.

In his remarks, Fagbemi underscored the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of justice, equality, and human rights, ensuring that the legacy of the Spotlight Initiative endures within the fabric of Nigerian society.

He highlighted the establishment of DNA Forensic Laboratories in the National Hospital, Abuja, and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) as a testament to the government’s dedication to combating violence against women and girls.

Mr. Schmale, the UN Resident Coordinator, commended the initiative’s tangible impact on the lives of many Nigerians. He emphasized the need to secure continued commitment to maintaining the positive changes brought about by the Spotlight Initiative.

Ms. Isopi, the European Union Ambassador, reiterated the EU’s unwavering support for the fight against gender-based violence in Nigeria. She noted the passage of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act in 35 states, highlighting the transformative impact of the Spotlight Initiative.

Senator Bagudu, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, acknowledged the Spotlight Initiative’s noble goal of creating a society where all women and girls, particularly the most vulnerable, can live free from violence and harmful practices.

He expressed confidence that the project’s achievements will serve as a strong foundation for strengthening the capacity to investigate, prosecute, and prevent all forms of violence against women and girls in Nigeria.