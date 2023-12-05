EU negotiators agree ban on destruction of unsold clothes

EU negotiators have agreed to end the practice by large retailers of destroying unsold clothing in the European Union, in a deal announced in the early hours of Tuesday.

In March 2022 the European Commission had proposed changes to the bloc’s so-called ecodesign rules, to make products longer-lasting and easier to reuse, repair, and recycle, reducing the consumption of resources such as energy and water.

In the agreement reached overnight, negotiators from the European Parliament and EU member states also agreed that the commission could extend the ban to other products in the future, the two sides announced.

Exceptions have been agreed for small companies, as well as a transitional period of six years for medium-sized companies.

The ban is to be applied in principle two years after the regulation comes into force.

The parliament and member states still have to officially approve the agreement, but this is considered a formality.

The detailed requirements for individual products have not yet been finalised.

The agreement states that the commission can issue legally binding requirements to make goods such as furniture, tyres, detergents, paints, and chemicals more environmentally friendly.

However, numerous raw materials such as iron, steel, and aluminium are also to be regulated accordingly in the future.

Exceptions are planned for goods such as cars and military products.

Green EU lawmaker Anna Cavazzini, the chair of the Internal Market committee, said there would also be a repair index in the future.

This would allow consumers to recognise how easily a product can be repaired when making a purchase.