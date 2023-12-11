Ethnos showcases cybersecurity solutions for small businesses, commends Zenith Bank

•Cyber security

By Peter Egwuatu

Ethnos, a security firm, has showcased its cutting-edge mobile application scanning and security solution, Aquila, that is affordable for small businesses.

This was unveiled at the just concluded Tech Fair 2023 organized by Zenith Bank.

This strategic introduction marks a significant milestone for Ethnos, solidifying its position as an innovative force in cybersecurity within Nigeria.

Aquila, unveiled at the Tech Fair, garnered attention from technology enthusiasts, stakeholders, and spectators with its impressive display of world-class mobile application security features.

Peter Ejiofor, CEO of Ethnos, expressed gratitude for the invitation from Zenith Bank, highlighting the enduring confidence and trust the bank has placed in Ethnos.

Ejiofor stated, “Participating in this event underscores the confidence Zenith Bank and the organizers have in us. Our longstanding relationship with the bank has been pivotal in establishing this trust. We are here to showcase our decades-long expertise in cybersecurity and emphasize our dedication to delivering top-notch solutions.”

Addressing the media, Ejiofor detailed Aquila’s capabilities, explaining that the powerful software scans .apk and .ipa files for vulnerabilities, offering comprehensive protection and monitoring against potential threats. This aligns with Ethnos’ mission to provide world-class cybersecurity solutions and empower local talent in the field.

Olamide Ajayi, head of development for Aquila, emphasized the significance of the product, stating, “Aquila is a security platform that scans mobile apps for insecure data storage, insecure communications, weak authentication, insufficient cryptography, weak authorization, client code quality, code tampering, and more. It is a must-have solution for organizations ensuring the security of their products from breaches.”

In addition to Aquila, Ethnos presented its cost-efficient Managed SIEM solution designed for cyber threat monitoring, prevention, and remediation.

Miracle Chukwudebe, a Security Architect with Ethnos, highlighted their focus on providing affordable cybersecurity solutions for small businesses.

“As an organization, we take pride in our world-class team, diligently working to ensure the safety of our clients’ cyber assets,” concluded Ejiofor.

The Zenith Bank Tech Fair 2023, dedicated to fostering a deeper understanding and utilization of emerging technologies, featured Zecathon, providing startups and tech enthusiasts a platform to present innovative solutions. Exceptional ideas presented at the fair stand a chance to win grants and support from Zenith Bank.