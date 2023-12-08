Estate developer breaks ground on 254-hectare land after 17-year court battle

By Victoria Ojeme

Abuja real estate developer, Chief Success Obioma has unveiled plans for a 254-hectare land project in Kugbo District, Abuja, following a 17-year legal dispute that finally awarded him ownership.

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by stakeholders and friends, marking a significant milestone for Chief Obioma and his associates.

The project, which has been under contention for nearly two decades, has now cleared all legal hurdles and is poised for significant development.

During the ground-breaking event, Chief Obioma allocated plots within the land to several real estate developers, including Aviya Residence and Apartments Limited, Promiseland, and Springforth Limited.

Additionally, recognizing the importance of religious diversity, Chief Obioma allocated land for places of worship. The Assemblies of God, Christ Embassy, and a Mosque will be constructed within the 254-hectare project, catering to the needs of various faith communities.

The project is expected to generate significant economic activity and create employment opportunities in the region. The allocation of plots to developers suggests that the land will be used for a mix of residential and commercial development, potentially creating a vibrant and self-sustaining community within the Kugbo District.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Obioma expressed his gratitude to all who supported him throughout the legal battle. He also outlined his vision for the project, emphasizing its potential to contribute positively to the economic and social development of Abuja.

“This project is a testament to the power of perseverance and resilience,” said Chief Obioma. “After years of legal challenges, we are finally able to move forward and create something truly special for the people of Abuja. I am confident that this development will be a positive force for the city and its residents.”

The ground-breaking ceremony marks the beginning of a new chapter for the 254-hectare land in Kugbo District. With the legal hurdles cleared and plans in place, the project is poised to become a major landmark in the city of Abuja.