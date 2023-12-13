Error Attacks: Kaduna Community drags FG to Court, seeks N33bn compensation

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

Disturbed by the loss of family members due to the multiple drone attacks by the Nigerian Army on the Tudun Biri community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State recently, the survivors have gone to court where they sought compensation to the tune of N33 billion.

Representative of the survivors, Malam Salisu through their lawyer, Mukhtar Usman, had filed a suit at the Federal High Court, Kaduna, demanding the stipulated compensation.

Although no date has been fixed for the hearing, the survivors stated “We are also demanding an apology to be published in at least 3 national newspapers and the enforcement of our fundamental rights.”

The reliefs sought by the villagers: “A declaration that the act of striking dead, by way of aerial bombardment of the deceased victims herein while celebrating the Islamic Maulud at their village of Tudun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on the 3rd day of December 2023 by the personnel under the command and supervision of the 3rd respondent (the Chief of Army Staff) “

“Amounts to a violation of the deceased victims’ fundamental rights to life as enshrined in Section 33 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 and Article 10(1) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification Enforcement) Act (Cap 10) LFN 2010 and hence ultra vires the respondents, illegal, unlawful and unconstitutional.”

The Government has since assured that it would investigate the incident and turn the affected community into a modern city.

Dignitaries from across the federation have continued to visit Kaduna to commiserate with the survivors and condole the State Government on the death of over 100 peasants who met their death during a religious ceremony.