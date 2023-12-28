Erosion scourge: Bayelsa community protest,  threaten oil companies operation

By Innocent Anaba

The people of Sangana community in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have protested against the Federal Government, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and the seven oil companies operating in their domain over allege neglect following the dreaded coastal erosion ravaging the kingdom.“

The quick intervention of the political leadership, chiefs, elders of the people of the Sangana Kingdom halted a break down of law and order, which could have led to shut down of the multi-million dollars crude oil production in the area.

It was gathered that the protesters, were provoked by the alleged deliberate neglect by the Federal Government and the oil companies with the raging coastal erosion swallowing up a kilometer of old Sangana which is ancestral base of Sangana.“The protesters, who were armed with placards with inscription such as “We are a peaceful people and does not envisage a break down of law and order,” “Save Sangana Kingdom from the ravaging sea encroachment,” “We produce the black oil of the nation and deserve better,” “Save our land, ancestral heritage, properties and economic valuables,” among others, cried out that the old Sangana was almost going to extinction if nothing was done to protect the city from the ravaging sea scourge.

According to the protesters, the Federal Government, NDDC and the oil companies working in their area, Consolidated Oil and Gas Company, Statoil, Shell ( H-Block), Chevron, NIGDEL, etc, have neglected the community.

The protest, which took place from the beginning of the community to the community river and if not for the intervention of the political leadership, chiefs, elders of the people, would have led to the shut down of crude oil production in the area.

The aggrieved community people are accusing the Federal Government, NNPCL and oil companies of failing to embark on a shore protection project to stop the erosion that has swallowed more than 50 percent of old Sangana cities.

According to them, “This was officially reported to the Bayelsa State government, the NDDC, and the oil companies operating in Sangana Kingdom.”

The community lamented that despite their repeated protests and engagement with critical stakeholders, Old Sangana and it’s communities were going extinct as primary schools, rural electrification, farmland were being lost to the sea waves.

They added that property and goods worth millions of naira had been lost to the ravaging erosion that has kept thousands of people homeless.

Community Development Chairman of Sangana Kingdom, Mr. Preboye Reuben, said the Federal Government, NDDC and it’s host oil companies have refused to perform their corporate social responsibility in Sangana Kingdom, where they have been extracting oil for the past three decades.

Reuben said: “It is 25 years now since the NNPC and it’s multinational oil companies started crude oil production, yet the Nigerian state was yet to show that it honours and recognise where the company has continued to extract crude oil for four decades.

“We are calling on Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, the MD of NDDC, to save a sister community, Sangana in Bayelsa State.

“In 2009, NDDC under the leadership of former MD, Mr. Timi Alaibe, awarded shore protection in Sangana but it was abandoned after 30 percent work was done in 2010.

“Now, we have another Bayelsa man at the helm of affairs in NDDC. Letters in this regard have been written to the new NDDC management but to no avail.”

He said that with the current reality of coastal erosioin in the area, Sangana Kingdom would be no more in the next 10 years.

He called on the Federal Government , NDDC and the oil companies working in the area to as a matter of urgent public importance come to the aid of the communities.

“It is baffling that Chevron has operated in our kingdom for over 47years, while Conoil, Statoil, First E&P, Shell H- Bloc, Nigdel have explored our resources for 25years. Yet, they abandoned us,” he added.