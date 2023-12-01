Equip youths with industrial, technical skills to revive economy – Don urges govt, private sector

By Biodun Busari

Dean, School of Science and Technology, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, Dr Darlington Agholor, has called on the government at all levels including businesses to invest in industrial and technical education of Nigerian youths.

Agholor said such investments will yield huge financial and professional benefits for the country’s younger population as well as help revitalise the ailing economy.

The technology expert said this while speaking with Vanguard on the sideline of the Institute of Industrial Technology Alumni Association event tagged ‘Building on Our Legacy for a Sustainable Future’ held in Ikeja, Lagos on Saturday in partnership with LaborHack Limited, Rivents Consulting, J4 Automation, PowerDeck Services, Oasis Tech Automation and IWFI.

“We are talking about unemployment and other problems in the country. The solution to all these things is skills. Giving our youths the values they can acquire, to be able to fend for themselves is very important. We don’t need to say we must give them money. No, no! If we give them the right skills that they need, the economy itself will benefit from those skills,” Agholor said.

Agholor, who is a founding director of the Institute for Industrial Technology (IIT) added that, “I’ll say private individuals not only governments that have resources can come together and partner with schools like IIT to drive industrial technology for the country’s gains, where you produce young people with the right skills and the right values.”

“Why can’t we have this kind of right skills in the construction sector, telecoms, and manufacturing? We should have these young minds that should take over our modern railway constructions and maintain them.”

Speaking of the ‘Japa’ syndrome that is taking its toll on Nigeria’s youthful population, the scholar said, “Whether they are here or there, what is important is that they can use their industrial and technical skills to fend for themselves as global citizens.

“If Nigeria is endowed with manpower, wherever the youths are, they will be able to think of their country. It doesn’t really matter whether they are here or not, but I prefer that they are here. But, the point is that it just gives them the capacity to fend for themselves.”

The programme which also had a panel session consisting of top industry professionals proffered solutions to many of the country’s numerous industrial and technical challenges as leading professionals.

In his closing remarks, the Director of the Institute, David Okechukwu, said the school has recorded tremendous achievements as he appreciated the students, staff and management for their efforts.

He said, “The pride and joy of IIT are not in the infrastructure and equipment but in the growth of students, alumni, staff and management, as IIT continues to alleviate poverty, fill the skills gap and empower youths in Nigeria.”