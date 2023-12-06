EPL: Man United vs Chelsea – preview, head-to-head, team news

Manchester United and Chelsea will renew their rivalry on Wednesday night as the two faltering giants of the EPL look set to advance their course for Champions League football next season.

Over the weekend, Mauricio Pochettino’s team defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 to restore some blue pride, while the Red Devils’ problems continued as they lost 1-0 to Newcastle United.

Team News

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount is a doubt for the game because of a calf problem.

Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Jonny Evans, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Amad Diallo are set to miss out.

Chelsea welcomed back Reece James and Marc Cucurella from suspension but Conor Gallagher serves a one-game ban.

Noni Madueke and Lesley Ugochukwu are both nursing injuries, meaning the visitors may be without 10 players for the trip to Old Trafford.

Head-to-head – EPL

Manchester United are unbeaten in 11 league games against Chelsea since losing 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in November 2017 (W4, D7).

The Blues’ last EPL win away to United was 1-0 in May 2013. They have drawn six and lost four of their subsequent 10 top-flight fixtures at Old Trafford.

There have been 26 EPL draws between these sides, the highest total of any fixture in the competition’s history.

Manchester United

Manchester United have lost three of their past five Premier League home fixtures.

The Red Devils have failed to score before half-time in six of their seven home league games this season.

Erik ten Hag’s team have not shared the points in a league match since their 2-2 draw at Tottenham on 27 April, winning 13 and losing eight of their past 21 fixtures.

Marcus Rashford has scored twice in 18 games for United this season and has failed to net in any of his 10 appearances at Old Trafford.

Chelsea

The Blues have lost 16 of their 37 league fixtures in 2023. Only in 1993, when they were beaten 20 times, have they lost as many Premier League matches in a calendar year.

Chelsea have won three of their last four away league games, one more than they managed in their previous 16 attempts (D5, L9).

They have won one of their past 10 midweek matches in the Premier League (D3, L6), losing five of their last six on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have gone seven top-flight games without keeping a clean sheet, conceding 16 goals.

Manchester United are the side Raheem Sterling has faced most often in his career without ever scoring, with the Englishman making 24 league and cup appearances against them.

