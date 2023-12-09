Enyimba FC, United Nigeria Airline seal two years sponsorship deal

Chairman of United Nigeria Airline, Prof Obiora Okonkwo, Chairman of Enyimba FC, Kanu Nwankwo and Enyimba FC lawyer, during the signing of two years sponsorship deal, in Enugu, on Friday.

By Dennis Agbo

The United Nigeria Airline, UNA, has sealed two years sponsorship deal with the People’s Elephant, Enyimba Football Club of Aba, Abia State.

The deal includes use of the airline’s branded T-shirts and other materials by the players, provision of airline transportation for the team among other needs.

Signing the agreement at the UNA corporate head office in Enugu, on Friday, Chairman of United Nigeria Airline, Prof Obiora Okonkwo said that he was attracted to Enyimba FC since the legendary Kanu Nwankwo became the Chairman of the People’s Elephant.

According to Okonkwo, his airline’s mantra is ‘Flying to Unite’ and has seen football as a very important factor that unites Nigerians regardless of state, tribe or religion.

“Football is one things that if it’s played, you always place emotional attachment and it gives one joy and in our Corporate Social Responsibility, we see that as an important thing that we should identify with and we didn’t find anyone better than working with the King himself, Papilo (Kanu Nwankwo).

“The happiest moment in my life had to do with Super Eagles, that was the Atlanta 1996, unfortunately again the saddest moment in my life had to also to do with Super Eagles, that was USA 1994, the day we lost that match to Italy. But the 1996 Atlanta match, I’ve watched it over 50 times because it refreshes me, especially the semi final, because Kanu was at the centre of it.

“I’ll go with those players anywhere they want to go to. It may not be important to this occasion, but because of the joy of that era, no member of that team will pay for any service that I’m in charge because they have contributed much in the lives and joy of Nigerians.

“I congratulate Kanu for the appointment he has taken with Enyimba and I commend the Governor of Abia State for putting a round peg in a round hole. So, Kanu is the reason we are here, to talk about Enyimba and we stand by Enyimba. This is just the beginning of what we can do with them,” Okonkwo said.

Responding, Chairman of Enyimba FC and Nigeria’s ex-international, Kanu Nwankwo expressed deep appreciation for the partnership with the United Nigeria Airline, noting that even though the club had lost four matches in the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, but the news of the airline’s sponsorship boosted the morale of the players.

Kanu stated that Enyimba and the league itself need partners such as the United Nigeeia Airline to unite Nigerians, noting that footballers travel a lot, in the present era of attacks on the road, but that the UNA has come to alleviate the situation with air travels.

“It’s not easy with Enyimba but with this Enyimba will continue to be on top. The players are happy for the sponsorship. We’ve lost four matches before but now since this news broke, there has been morale boosting among the players. This is for lovers of Enyimba in Nigeria and all over the world,” Kanu said.