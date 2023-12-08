Enugu govt vows to make state business hub

The Enugu state government has reiterated its commitment to continue to de-risking the de-risking businesses and investments in the state to make it an economic hub.

The government said making the state a business-friendly environment in governed by international good practices would create better economic outcomes that would help realise the administration’s vision of a $30 billion GDP from the present $4.4 billion, driven by private sector investment.

The Managing Director/CEO of the Enugu State Investment Development Authority), Dr. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, gave the assurances during the Public Sector Consultation Meeting to review the 2024 Enugu State Business Enabling Reforms Action Plan (BERAP) organised by the Authority, Office of the State Focal Person on Ease of Doing Business Reforms and the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) held in Enugu.

Declaring the event open, Ogbu, who also doubles as the Focal Person on Ease of Doing Business Reforms and SABER, said the program was being jointly run by the World Bank, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, and the State Governments, noting that Enugu State had since keyed into the it.

He highlighted the governing philosophy of the Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah’s led administration as transparency, traceability and accountability, disruptive innovation, optimal performance, as well as participatory monitoring and evaluation.

While assuring tax payers that their money would be to judicious use for the good of the state, the MD identified e-governance and transparency as the bedrocks of Governor Mbah’s administration.

He said the state was creating a grievance resolution mechanism where investors could lodge complaints or make requests about their businesses and demand solutions through the One Stop Investment Centre at the State Investment House in line with government’s commitment to promoting small and medium enterprises as well as agriculture in order to boost the state’s GDP.

Dr. Ogbu-Nwobodo said the Draft Enugu State Business Enabling Reforms Action Plan (BERAP)-2024, which consists of eight business-enabling reform areas, was aimed at improving the business environment in the state by removing bureaucratic bottlenecks and improving the ease of doing business for the private sector in keeping with the transparency mantra of Governor Peter Mbah’s administration.

During the interactive session, participants drawn from the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture(ECCIMA), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Nsukka Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture(NCCIMA), Enugu Coalition of Business and Professional Associations (ECOBPA)and 9thmile Chamber of Commerce, Industries,Mines and Agriculture(9CCIMA) among others, commended the Governor Mbah administration for its proactive efforts in turning the fortunes of the state around and promised to partner with his government.

It is expected that the forum will come up with an actionable plan that would be published on the state website for investors and the general public after passing the due process of confirmation and approval by the Enugu State Executive Council.

Key stakeholders who were at the event include the DG, Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Uchechukwu Mbah; DG Nsukka Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Uchenna Nnadi; Vice Chairman Enugu Coalition of Business and Professional Associations (ECOBPA), Arc. Onyekachi Ezeugwu; President, 9th Mile Chamber of Commerce and former President, International Right of Way, Nigeria Chapter, Surv. L.C.K Ugwu; President, Small and Medium-Term Enterprises Promotion and Training Associations (SEPTA), Mr. Christopher Amadi; and President, Association of Non-Bank Microfinance Institution of Nigeria (ANMFIN), Engr. Emmanuel Aroh.