Enugu Council Chairman bags Global Peace Icon Award, IGPCM Fellowship

Chairman of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State, Hon. Obiora Obeagu, has bagged the Global Peace Icon Award as well as the Distinguished Fellow of the Institute of Global Peace and Conflict Management (IGPCM).

Obeagu bagged the honours at the first international conference and annual convention of the IGPCM, which held in Abuja at the weekend.

The Institute predicated the award and fellowship on his good governance and peace building in Isi-Uzo LGA.

“The fellowship and award are coming to you for leading a government that promotes peace, security and quality Governance to the people,” the Institute said.

Hon. Obeagu, who was represented at the event by, Dr. Eric Obeagu, a retired Naval Officer, thanked the Institute for the awards, saying it was a further call to do more towards promoting a peaceful and secure society through collaboration with like-minded individuals, all strata of government, and organisations like the IGPCM.

Reacting, Engr. Obioma Akwanwanna, who was among those that witnessed the event, said: “Barr. Obeagu’s track records in the areas of peace, mediation and conflict management are commendable.

“In 2007, Obiora was part of the Nigerian delegation to New Delhi, India, led by former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, to represent then President Olusegun Obasanjo at the World Conference on Gandhian Peace, Non-Violence and Empowerment Philosophy organised by the India National Congress.

“In the same year, Barr. Obeagu, was honoured with an appointment as Ambassador for Peace by the Youth Federation for World Peace, Nigeria and the Universal Peace Federation, based on his accomplishments.

“He has constantly improved his knowledge and capacity in the field through the United States Institute for Peace, among others. He also holds Mediation/ADR (Alternative Dispute Resolution) certificate of the American based Mediators Without Borders (MWB), having attended MWB’s course at the Technical University, Denver, Colorado in 2010.

“So, this is an honour well deserved and one can only congratulate him”.

Meanwhile, as Council Chairman at a time Isi-Uzo was troubled by various crisis occasioned by herders-farmers conflicts, Obeagu is known to have ensured heavy security and dialogue to aid recovery and forestall further conflicts in local communities.

Also, only recently, the Council Chairman rallied the General Assembly of his crises-ridden community, Mgbuji, Eha-Amufu, to speak with one voice and adopt a peoples Constitution, approved by the seven villages, for the first time in the history of the community.