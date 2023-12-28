Enugu Council Chair celebrates Christmas with security personnel

…Donates Operational Motorbikes, Christmas Gifts

The Chairman of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area in Enugu State, Hon. Obiora Obeagu, has celebrated the yuletide with the Special Forces Unit and the Nigerian military in Eha-Amufu where he also donated Christmas gifts and logistical supports.

Obeagu, who was accompanied by his team, donated Christmas gifts, food items, cash for logistics, and four operational motorcycles to the security team to aid operations where their armored personnel carriers (APC) and vans could not access in Isi-Uzo communities.

The Council Chairman was visibly happy that peace and security had returned to the hitherto troubled parts of Isi-Uzo LGA, unlike the last yuletide when many communities in Isi-Uzo were in crisis and deserted over herders-farmers clashes.

“On behalf of our governor and the good people of Isi-Uzo, I appreciate you, the Special Forces, for your patriotism and sacrifices towards ensuring the security and safety of Isi-Uzo residents, especially in this festive season.

“I urge you keep the momentum high until sustainable peace is totally returned to Eha-Amufu and Isi-Uzo in general.

“Take the war to the bandits and other criminal elements alike in the bush and flush them out in line with the resolute security efforts of the Governor Peter Mbah administration, to ensure the farms were totally safe and secure for the people,” he charged the security personnel.

Responding, the squad commanders of both the Special Forces and the Military person, appreciated the Council Chairman for prioritising security and leading by example by making resources available and joining them in their operations in many occasions.

They also thanked him for making it possible for them to join others in this seasons celebrations while assuring that their men were ever ready to work with him and the Dr. Peter Mbah administration to make Isi-Uzo a safe and peaceful place.

It could be recalled that Hon. Obiora Obeagu had recently established a base for the Special Forces Unit in Isi-Uzo to support the existing military base in the war against every form of insecurity, banditry and criminality in Isi-Uzo LGA.

The efforts, which are yielding some positive results have seen the people of the LGA celebrate the yuletide in peace unlike recent years.