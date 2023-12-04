Enugu community relocates historic Orie Ugwogo ‘Biafra Market’

By Dennis Agbo

The famous Orie Ugwogo in Enugu East local government area, that was the only operational market in Enugu during the three years Nigeria civil war, has been relocated to a modern and befitting permanent site.

The traditional ruler of Ugwogo community, HRH Igwe Emeka Ugwu stated that market has from time immemorial served as trade convergence form neighbouring communities in Isi-uzo, Igboetiti, Nsukka, Nkanu East and Enugu East communities of Enugu state.

One of the community leaders, Chief Joseph Agbo Ugwumba narrated that “the over 600 years market has come a long way, even in the days of the Nigeria- Biafra civil war this market held sway and met a great need.”

The chairman of Peace and development committee of Umunonu-Umuezeani Ugwogo community, Hon Donatus Agbodo recalled that the market in the pre-colonial time operated as “Ncheke” until population increase made it inevitable for relocation to its present site along Isi-uzo road where at the moment it’s blocking thoroughfare, hence the need for another relocation to a more suitable site.

Chairman of Enugu East local government council, Nze Livinus Anike stated that even though the local government council laid the foundation, the market belonged whole and entirely to Ugwuogo community and asked the community to be united in achieving the purpose for the market.

Anike asked the market developer to ensure the interest of the community owners are protected, while pledging that the council will support both the developer and the community to achieve the desired goal.

The developer of the market and former commissioner for lands in the state, Dr. Victor Nnam, a principal consultant with Geo–Squaremeter Innovative Limited, while speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of the market’s new site, said that the modernized market was a signature project of Enugu East local government council in partnership with Umunonu-Umuezeani, Ugwogo Nike and Geo-Squaremeter innovative ltd.

He said the new market sits on 20 hectares of land with six zones and will have the basic amenities needed in a place of commerce.

“The market will be in six zones to meet the structure of a modern market. These zones include the lorry park and warehouses; services and general goods; livestock market; building materials market; foodstuff market and timber market. We are going to provide a good access road within the market, well reticulated water, convenience, car park and transformer for each of the zones,” Nnam disclosed.

He assured that working with his team of experts; they will ensure that the approved prototype by the council is followed to the later while calling on investors to invest in the shop as they’re sure of getting value for their money.

He added that the project which is a public private partnership between the council, the community and the developer will be delivered in 24 months and they hope that the market will transform from the present every four days market to become a daily market with 7,000 shops that will be made available in the new market.