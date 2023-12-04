Entrepreneur award: I’m grateful for winning the award -Amadi Harry

By Rita Okoye

Amadi Harry Excellent, the dynamic Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hamrex Properties and Construction Limited, was honored with the prestigious Emerging Real Estate Entrepreneur of the Year award at the inaugural edition of The Excel Africa Summit and Honours (TEASH).

The award ceremony, held at Novotel, Port Harcourt, showcased Amadi Harry Excellent’s outstanding contributions to entrepreneurship and innovation in the real estate sector. Raj Ovundah Oti, the convener of TEASH and principal partner of TEASH Award, presented the accolade, highlighting Amadi Harry Excellent’s visionary leadership and impact on job creation and affordable housing solutions for diverse segments of the community.

Among the distinguished guests at the ceremony were Emohua Local Government Chairman Dr. Chidi Lloyd, Chief Engr Emeka Woke, immediate past chief of staff and serving commissioner for special projects, and Hon Samuel Ogeh, erstwhile chairman of the local government area, alongside other notable leaders and members of the local government legislative assembly.

Expressing his gratitude for the honor, Amadi Harry Excellent remarked, “I am truly humbled and grateful to receive the Emerging Real Estate Entrepreneur Award. This recognition is not just a testament to my efforts but also to our incredible team at Hamrex Properties who have been instrumental in this journey. I look forward to continuing to contribute to the real estate industry and creating a lasting impact.”

Amadi Harry Excellent, a native of Egbeda in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, stands as a symbol of innovation and commitment to excellence in the real estate sector. His achievements reflect the positive influence of Hamrex Properties and Construction Limited in fostering economic growth and providing housing solutions for a broad spectrum of the community.