Enthronement of Soun of Ogbomoso is act of God – Olu of Warri 

Oba Ghandi Olaoye, the new Soun of Ogbomoso Land (left) and the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse.

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse, said the coronation of Oba Ghandi Olaoye as the new Soun of Ogbomoso Land is an act sanctioned by God.

The Warri monarch said this in a statement he signed to congratulate Ghandi Olaoye on his coronation as the 21st Soun of Ogbomoso Land.

Oba Atuwatse said he was not in doubt of the Soun’s capacity to transform the lives of his people.

He also assured the people of Ogbomoso of his support and partnership to better the lives of the people of the two kingdoms.

The Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde had approved the selection of Olaoye, a pastor of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), as the 21st Soun of Ogbomoso land, on September 2, 2023, from Olaoye Ruling House after duly selected by the kingmakers in the ancient town.

Atuwatse said having excelled in the work of God, it was time for the new Soun to also used same wisdom and God guidance to work for the prosperity of the people of Ogbomoso land.

He said, “As a Pastor, you excelled in taking the message of our Lord Jesus Christ to the poor in Spirit, the brokenhearted and set captives free.

“As a shepherd to everyone in Ogbomoso Land, we are unalterably convinced you bring to bear the same Spirit of excellence as you take your industrious sons and daughters to greater heights.”

While stating that the two kingdoms share the same cultural identity, Ogiame Atuwatse III said that effective collaboration would ensure greater impact in the lives of their people.

He said, “May God bless Your Imperial Majesty and the people of Ogbomoso Land as we use cultural diplomacy for development to transform our traditional institutions into impactful partners in the quest for accelerated growth and development for our people, it is our fervent prayer that in leading our people at a time such as this, we bring joy, peace, progress, and unity to our people.

“May God bless Your Imperial Majesty and the people of Ogbomoso Land.

As we thank God for making the collective aspirations of the people of Ogbomoso land come to pass, we are acutely aware that achieving one aspiration brings new challenges at another level.

“Therefore, we pray that the Lord who brought this to pass will give you the strength and wisdom to achieve more for Ogbomoso Land.

“Your Imperial Majesty, please be assured of the unflinching support of the Crown and the Itsekiri nation.”