Ensure we get value for money, Oborevwori charges Works Ministry

Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads and riverine) Mr. Charles Aniagwu (3rd left) addressing journalists shortly after his Inspection of construction work on Ohorhe/Adagbrasa /Ugolo/Okuodiete Road with a spur from Adagbrasa – Ugolo through Ughwagba community to Okan junction in Okpe Local Government Area on Wednesday .With him are Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir. Festus Ahon (3rd right), Acting Permanent Secretary, Works ( Rural Roads), Engr. Aghagba Solomon (2nd right), the Head, Roadwell Constructing Limited, Milael Chiguaroy (2nd left),and a community leader, Barr. Clement Osieta

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Wednesday, said the state government would continue to monitor contractors for timely delivery of projects in line with specifications to ensure Deltans get value for the money paid for projects.

Speaking through the State Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads), Mr Charles Aniagwu, Governor Oborevwori recalled that two weeks ago the State Government released the sum of N30 billion to various contractors to fund ongoing projects across the state.

Addressing journalists during inspection of ongoing projects in Okpe and Ughelli North Local Government Areas of the state, Aniagwu expressed optimism that a good number of the roads would be delivered before the first anniversary of the Governor Oborevwori’s administration in May 2024.

The projects inspected include rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Ohorhe/Adagbrasa /Ugolo/Okuodiete Road with a spur from Adagbrasa – Ugolo through Ughwagba community to Okan junction in Okpe Local Government Area; Construction of Uruevwere/Ophororo/Uvwriche/Ogode/Owarovwori Agadama Road with a spur at Ogode to Oreba/Awon road phase 1 from Uruevwere to Ophororo in Uwheru clan, Ughelli North Local Government Areas of the state.

The Works Commissioner further stated that the State Government is also undertaking reconstruction of some adjoining roads to reduce vehicular traffic expected during construction of flyovers, cloverleaf, pedestrian bridges and road expansion in the Effurun and Warri gateway.

Aniagwu who was accompanied by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon and Director Rural Roads, Mr Solomon Aghagba said that Governor Oborevwori was desirous of completing over 100km of roads ahead of his first anniversary in office.

According to him, “we are constructing adjoining roads and detours at Effurun and Warri to mitigate the traffic challenges that may arise from the construction of flyovers and road expansion projects at the Effurun gateway.

“A detour off the Warri-Sapele Road through Adagbrasa to Okan junction through Agbarho to connect the East-West Road and for us to do that we have to clean up that corridor and we have examined Agbarho corridor to enable us present it to the Governor for approval.

“We hope to complete them in the next four months so that those who have no business in Warri will now have to pass through the adjoining roads to ease off traffic on the road,”

Speaking further, Aniagwu said: “Governor Oborevwori is confident that in 2024, a number of these projects are exited from the budget hence we are always on the road to ensure they are completed.

“It is the Governor’s commitment to ensure that we utilise the construction season to actualize a number of these projects across all sectors because the Governor doesn’t want to lose a day in the dry season to deliver the MORE Agenda to Deltans.

“Our visit today is part of efforts of Governor Oborevwori towards giving Deltans value for their money and to also ensure that the projects are completed on schedule and according to specifications”.

At Uwheru, the Commissioner commended the community for cooperating with the contractor, adding that construction of the road would link eight agrarian communities and help to connect the communities with their kits and kins in the kingdom and also contribute to the GDP of the state.

He warned that any community that fails to cooperate with contractors would lose such projects to other communities.