Ensure equitable dispensation of justice, Zamfara Gov charges new Sharia Appeal Court Khadis

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has urged the three new Khadis of the State Sharia Court of Appeal to be honest and committed while discharging their duties.

“You have a role to play in ensuring an equitable dispensation of justice to the people,” the Governor told them on Wednesday, adding that, “yours is therefore a great trust.”

The state’s Chief Judge, Hauwa Kulu, swore in the Khadis, Aminu Abdullahi Gusau, Usman Hassan Gumi and Hadi Sani of the Zamfara State Sharia Court, at a ceremony at the Government House.

A statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, noted that the Sharia courts play a significant role in the state’s legal system.

According to him, the Sharia courts in Zamfara were expanded in 1999 to handle criminal and other matters and have since been at the forefront of dispensing justice.

In his speech, according to the statement, the Governor said that, “I believe your appointment as Khadis of the Sharia Court of Appeal is in recognition of your vast experience, Islamic jurisprudential expertise and commitment to upholding the tenets of the Sharia.

“As Khadis, you should always remember that you will ultimately account for all your judicial decisions before Almighty Allah on the Day of Judgment.

“I urge you furthermore to always uphold the people’s trust in the Sharia legal system and ensure that the courts remain a beacon of hope especially for the vulnerable.

“In line with the Rescue Mission of my administration, I assure you that we shall remain committed to the implementation of Sharia across the state, both in terms of legal adjudication and undertaking projects.

“With your swearing in today, you should bear in mind that you have a great task of maintaining the integrity of our Sharia system.

“Justice must be done to all manner of people irrespective of their political, economic and social status.”