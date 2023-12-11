Energy firms partner to provide sustainable alternatives in Africa

Oolu Energy, a leading off-grid solar company in West and Central Africa that provides sustainable energy alternatives on affordable financing plans to people living off-grid, both in rural and peri-urban areas, and Instollar Technologies, a company at the forefront of revolutionising the green energy workforce landscape, have secured a strategic partnership to sign a Service Level Agreement (SLA) to enhance the delivery of off-grid solar solutions across the region.

The partnership will leverage the expertise and skilled workforce provided by both parties to deepen energy access in the sub-region.

Oolu is committed to providing sustainable energy solutions, and Instollar Technologies, which pioneered the green energy workforce platform, announced the collaboration during a recent press conference in Lagos.

According to a press statement released jointly by the two organizations, the collaboration between Oolu and Instollar is founded on shared values of sustainability, innovation and a commitment to driving positive change.

Through the partnership, Instollar will provide Oolu with access to a pool of skilled and trained professionals, ensuring efficient and high-quality installation and maintenance services.

The statement explained further: “The partnership includes joint initiatives for training and capacity building, contributing to the development of a skilled green energy workforce in the region.”

Oolu, in addition to its existing workforce, will leverage the workforce platform provided by Instollar to expedite its expansion plans, reaching more communities to provide them with reliable off-grid solar solutions. The collaboration would explore opportunities for technological integration to streamline processes, improve efficiency and enhance customer experience.

Speaking on the partnership, Chinwe Udo-Davis, co-founder and CEO at Instollar, said this is a milestone, hailing it as a way to further deepen renewable energy.

“Our collaboration with Oolu represents a significant milestone for us as a company. We are excited to contribute our expertise in building a skilled workforce to support Oolu’s mission. This partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration in driving the adoption of renewable energy solutions and creating a sustainable future for all.”

On how Instollar Technologies envisioned supporting Oolu in meeting its workforce needs and maintaining high-quality installation services, Udo-Davis said further; “Instollar Technologies is dedicated to the development and provision of skilled and qualified workforce for the clean energy sector.

“In collaborating with Oolu, our platform will ensure that they have access to the expertise required for top-tier installation services. We’re committed to supporting Oolu in maintaining high-quality standards in their off-grid solar solutions.

“Our platform plays a pivotal role in developing a skilled green energy workforce for the clean energy sector. We currently have over 400 vetted and active solar installers on our constantly growing database.

“Collaborations like these help us provide job placement and freelancing opportunities for these workforce. Also working together makes contributing to building a sustainable ecosystem for the renewable energy sector in West Africa easier. This collaboration is a testament to the positive impact our platform can have on the industry.

“This partnership opens up opportunities for technological integration, potentially streamlining the quality assurance processes and enhancing the overall efficiency of the type of support our workforce platform offers which also includes incorporating AI-driven matching algorithms to connect freelancers with projects that align with their skills, expertise and location.”

On her own, Monica Uduku, Head of Marketing, Partnership, and Corporate Communications at Oolu, said the partnership aligned with their desire to provide sustainable energy solutions in Africa.

She said; “We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Instollar. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide sustainable energy solutions and further underscores our commitment to driving positive change in West and Central Africa. Together, we aim to make a lasting impact by expanding access to clean energy and fostering the growth of a green energy workforce.

“This partnership is a natural extension of Oolu’s commitment to making sustainable energy accessible. By collaborating with Instollar Technologies, we are enhancing our capacity to deliver reliable off-grid solar solutions, aligning perfectly with our mission to improve lives through innovative energy services.”

On how the collaboration would accelerate Oolu’s expansion plans and increase their off-grid solar solutions reach, she said: “The collaboration with Instollar Technologies provides us with a skilled workforce that will expedite the installation and maintenance of our solar solutions. This strategic partnership enables us to expand into new regions efficiently, reaching more communities and making a greater impact on energy access.”

Meanwhile, with a steadfast commitment to delivering reliable and affordable energy solutions, Oolu is dedicated to improving lives and fostering sustainable development in the region. The company’s mission is to provide energy solutions and innovative services that improve the lives of customers, communities, and the planet.

Instollar Technologies, on the other hand, provides a skilled and qualified workforce, including solar installers, to meet the diverse needs of companies operating in the renewable energy sector. By connecting skilled solar professionals with companies seeking their expertise, Instollar Technologies plays a pivotal role in supporting the growth of the renewable energy industry.

Present at the official signing of the SLA were representatives from both Oolu and Instollar Technologies. The ceremony marked the beginning of a collaborative journey aimed at advancing the renewable energy landscape in West Africa.