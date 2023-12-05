Emefiele: Nigerians in US accuse FG of rights’ abuse

•Say it appears some people want Emefiele dead

By Henry Ojelu

Following the continued detention of former Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, despite several court pronouncements ordering his release, the Conference of Nigerian Intellectuals in the United States has drawn the attention of the international community to alleged plethora of human rights violations under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement by its President, Dr. Philips Idris, the group expressed displeasure at the Economics and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC’s, handling of Emefiele matter and described his continuous detention as illegal, wicked, and fiendish.

Dr. Idris said there had been serial abuse of the rule of law and disregard for the freedom and rights of many innocent Nigerians since the new administration came on board, citing Emefiele as a case study.

Quoting Article 9 of the United Nations Human Rights, Idris said: “No one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest, detention or exile.

He noted that the International Law of Human Rights obligates governments to act in certain ways or to refrain from certain acts, to promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms of individuals or groups.

He said: “We have watched with concern and indeed, consternation, the relentless persecution of Mr. Emefiele. Emefiele is currently being sequestered and shackled like a common criminal in Nigeria.

“Several court orders had been secured for his release but they were serially and flagrantly disobeyed by the EFCC and DSS. Judging by the ferocity with which Emefiele is being pursued, it seems someone wants him dead.

“His traducers are willing to break any law of the land and dehumanized to punish him for carrying out his statutory duties during his time as governor of CBN.

“He has been denied his freedom and basic rights against both the domestic and international human rights laws. Article 9 of the United Nations Human Rights states that ‘No one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest, detention or exile.

“As concerned citizens in the diaspora, we have decided to draw the attention of the international community to the new reign of terror back home. Our dear country seems to be heading back to dictatorship.

“We are by this statement urging the Nigerian government to do the right thing which is to free Emefiele. We are also warning the EFCC not to erode the confidence of the international community in doing business with us as a nation by violating the fundamental rights of perceived opponents of the Asiwaju Administration.

“Should this plea fall on deaf ears, we will be staging a peaceful protest in the USA and another by our sister organisation in London on Monday (next week).”

Recall that the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, in Abuja last Tuesday commenced the trial of Emefiele, with three witnesses exonerating him of wrongdoings in the award of N1.2billion vehicle supply contracts by CBN under him.