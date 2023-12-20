Eloka Monyei: Starting your smart home journey on a budget as low as N20,000

In a world where technology continues to evolve, the concept of a smart home is becoming increasingly popular. Engr Eloka Monyei, the founder of Elmatgyn Global Ltd, provides insights on how to achieve an entry-level automated home with a budget as low as 20,000 Naira.

Interviewer:

We are delighted to have Engr Eloka Monyei here with us today, a seasoned electrical engineer with over 15 years of experience in the tech space. Let’s dive into the topic by discussing what smart home or smart devices are.

Eloka:

Smart home technology allows wireless communication with devices and appliances within a home. This includes security systems, surveillance, access control, smart lighting control, and more.

Interviewer:

The idea of having a smart home sounds intriguing, but many might believe it to be expensive. Could you elaborate on why it’s worth investing in a smart home?

Eloka:

Contrary to common belief, achieving a level of “smartness” in your home doesn’t have to break the bank. With as little as 20,000 Naira, you can start with a smart device such as our smart switches. These switches allow control of lights from anywhere in the world and provide added security by not allowing your neighbours know when you’re in or away by simply looking out for your security lights. With the same device, you can control the lights connected to that switch, set ON and OFF timers and schedules, add geofencing to turn ON and OF specific lights or appliances when you come in or leave your home, and a lot more. You can always build on this by buying additional smart devices as needed or as your budget permits.

Interviewer:

That’s truly impressive, and, surprisingly, such capabilities can be achieved on a budget. So, for as little as 20,000 Naira, one could have a range of smart devices.

Eloka:

Absolutely. You can begin with a basic setup and then expand gradually by adding additional devices to suit your needs and preferences, providing full control over important elements in your home.

Interviewer:

This is indeed fascinating. Where can individuals access these smart devices to begin their journey towards a smart home?

Eloka:

Our products and consultancy services are available on our website, www.elmargyn.com. We offer guidance to help clients achieve their smart home dreams within budget constraints.

Interviewer

Engr Eloka Monyei’s insights demonstrate how creating a smart home doesn’t have to be expensive. By starting with a budget as low as 20,000 Naira, individuals can gradually transform their homes into smart, automated spaces. Whether it’s for added convenience, security, or just the “effizy” the possibilities are within reach for those seeking to embrace the future of home automation.