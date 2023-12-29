Eledumare Ministry faults January 1, New Year celebration

The Chief priest of Eledumare Ministry, Owolabi Salis, has said celebrating January 1 as New Year has an English origin, noting that it is idolism and whoever worships idols, stones, woods or human beings submits his soul to it.

He said all the major religions claimed to be directed by one God who is consistent, but they all have different calendars including new year, different rules and so on.

“One will allow you eat pork; another will condemn that you should not. One will direct that you should not work on Sunday, Saturday or Friday, another will direct that you work on Sunday, Saturday or Friday.

Which one is right? We do not know, and they all claim to come from one God who is consistent. One uses the solar calendar; others use the lunar calendar and so they all have different New Year.”

He argued that if truly, January 1, was named after Janus, a Roman god of beginning and doorways, then celebrating January 1 means celebrating the birth of that Roman god.

“Many other religions have said no to January 1 but have different dates. When did the planet Earth start revolving around the Sun? None of them can say with certainty the day, using the solar calendar, when the earth starts revolving around the sun. The chance that it is January 1 is 1:365.25 because we have 365.25 days in a year. What we are all sure of is our new year, that is, our birthdays.

“All these inconsistencies are what is called religious programming or religious racing; every religion sells its idea to gain more membership. They scare people with messages like “If you don’t follow me, you will go to hell”.

“If you worship January 1 and the date is not your birthday, you are an idol worshiper of Janus god (the powerful Roman god of beginnings and doorways) and your spirit is harvested by Janus. You are submitting your soul to Janus; therefore, you do not deserve to live. You may not know before but now you know. “Do not give your spirit to Janus – the Roman god of beginnings and doorways. Forget what your spiritual leaders tell you because they may not be knowledgeable enough.

“Many have been so spiritually battered and go to worship places on January 1 as if it is the true date that the sun starts revolving around the sun.

“We all agree that the sun and the moon are good for measuring calendars. We also agree that our lovely planet Earth revolves around the sun in 3651⁄4 days which creates the New Year. But nobody knows the exact date when the earth started revolving around the sun. Nobody knows when our planet Earth was created and started revolving around the sun. It could have been January 3, May 2, July 1 or any other date. What is clear to all of us is that it revolves in 3651⁄4 days. The only book written by Eledumare, the Lord God Almighty, is in the nature discoveries. Nobody knows the New Year for all of us, but we all know our new year which is our birthday and that should be our spiritual day.

“We should also be mindful that January 1, New Year in Nigeria is different from January 1 New Year in Australia, USA, Japan and many other countries because of time zone differences. This is why our group’s New Year on this earth, if we all know when the earth is created, cannot necessarily be 12.01 am on January 1. It could have been 11 pm, 2 am or 12 noon in some countries. As they celebrate the new year in Nigeria, Australia has already celebrated, and the USA is still in the old year!

He urged people to pay attention to their birthday, saying it is spiritual.

“We should know the time and place. If you were born at 2 am on Jan. 30, in Nigeria, if during your birthday you are in New York, USA, your birthday should be 8 am on Jan. 29 because there is a 6 6-hour difference between New York, USA and Nigeria during January. Even this time zone is challenging because the time zone differences are set by human beings.

“With Eledumare, every day is New Year, every day is a birthday, every day is Death Day and Every day is important. Your New Year is your birthday,” he said.

He added that one of the objectives of Eledumare Ministry is to recover devotees from stories of men and imposed bondages that are inflicting on the people’s spiritual problems.

“Everyone born with a soul is a member of the Ministry but may not be a devotee. The Ministry is founded by Eledumare, the Lord God Almighty Himself. We are just promoters,” he said.