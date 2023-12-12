Electricity access in Nigeria stands at 54.3%

By Victoria Ojeme

The Director General, Standards Organization of Nigeria, SON, Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke has disclosed that current electricity access of the country has been at 54.3% in the last two years.

Okeke made this disclosure at the Awareness Rising/Designation work for minimum energy performance standard in Abuja.

He said the figure was gotten from the World Bank record.

The Director General who was represented by the Director Laboratory services, Adewumi Richard, stated this is in view of the urgent need to ensure the consumers transit to use of energy efficient appliance.

He said, “SON will do everything it can to ensure standard and compliance in electricity regulation, this includes preparation of Standards relating products, measurements, materials, processes and services amongst others and their promotion at National, Regional and International levels.”

He added that certification of products, assistance in the production of quality goods and services, improvement of measurement accuracies and circulation of information relating to standards are all part of the quality work SON is pointing at.

According to him, “MEPS are regulations that set a minimum level of energy efficiency that a product must meet in order to be sold in the market. These standards are crucial in our efforts to reduce energy consumption, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and promote a sustainable future.

“It also drives innovation and competition among manufacturers. In order to meet the energy efficiency requirements, manufacturers must invest in research and development and improve the design of their products.

“This leads to the development of more advanced and efficient technologies, which benefits both consumers and the environment.”

Speaking, the Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Babajide Alo said Nigerian market is facing the challenge of substandard and fake products. SON is fully ready to address these challenges by promoting efficient lighting and quality products.