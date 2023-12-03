ELECTION PETITIONS: Fresh storm over judiciary

From left: Engineer Yunusa Zakari Ya’u Executive Director Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD)/Convener Civil Society Situation Room ,Ezenwa Nwagwu Partners On Electoral Reform,Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, Executive Director Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre(CISLAC), Nurudeen Ogbara , Hon Uche Onyeagocha and Chiemeke Onyeisi at the Seminar held in Lagos.

… as lawyers, CSOs, academics raise the alarm, demand inclusive reforms

By Charles Kumolu

The role of the judiciary in Nigeria’s electoral process, which has become contentious, took the centre stage at a recent forum.

Saying there’s anger in the land over judicial pronouncements on post and pre-election litigations is, to say the least.

The conduct and outcomes of the 2023 general elections and recent off-cycle polls have questioned the direction of Nigeria’s democracy.

Today, there is an atmosphere of despair among the electorate, who had seen the courts as their last resort.

This growing mistrust for the third arm of government leaves much to be desired and underscores the urgency for sweeping electoral reforms.

Disturbed by the situation, critical stakeholders in the political process converged on Lagos to not only interrogate the development but also proffer solutions.

The gathering, titled: Targeted National Seminar on Judicial Reforms and Enhanced Judicial Integrity in Post-Election Litigation in Nigeria, was convened by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC.

The forum had representatives of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, judiciary, civil society, and academia among others.

Stakeholders at the national seminar agreed that there are challenges bedeviling the electoral system, and insisted there is a need for inclusive reforms.

Setting the ball rolling, Executive Director of CISLAC, Mallam Auwal Ibrahim Musa, otherwise known as Rafsanjani, said it is worthless to invest in elections whose results would be rewritten.

“We cannot continue to invest our energy in an election and some people will sit down and write results for themselves. That is why the civil societies, media and other stakeholders must come together and rise against the trend,” he said in his welcome address.’’

Continuing, Musa said: “We must be interested in seeing where the problem is because we cannot continue to truncate the decision of the Nigerian people. If INEC is the problem, we must find out. If the problem is the politicians or judiciary, we must also find out.

”We saw the judgment in Zamfara, Plateau and particularly in Kano State where Tribunal judges delivered their judgment via Zoom. That happened because they knew what they did to the mandate of the people of Kano and why they were afraid to deliver their ruling physically.

”The emerging judicial corruption through the post-election litigation like tribunal activities and outcomes has called for adequate reform in our judicial system to make it more independent and efficient in the delivery of electoral justice through which the citizens’ choices prevail. Many Nigerians strongly believe the judiciary suffers from credibility as allegations of bribery activities to truncate justice and compromise electoral outcomes are playing out.

‘’ Despite various legal reforms preceding the 2023 general and off-cycle elections, the conduct and outcomes of the elections have questioned the direction of Nigeria’s democracy. It is like going 10 steps backward for every step taken forward.

“These unpatriotic political groups appear with the determination to sabotage the integrity and backpedal progress in our legal and institutional reforms targeted at the electoral system and process, as well as any other thing that stands in their way. This has left devastating effects on citizens’ trust in the electoral body and the judiciary.

Post-election litigation

“The growing commercialisation of the electoral process has deprived many decent Nigerians the opportunity to compete favourably in primary elections across political parties. Money politics constitutes a threat to a credible and inclusive electoral system in the country. Political financing has become a profitable investment in the country.

”The emerging judicial corruption through the post-election litigation like tribunal activities and outcomes has called for adequate reform in our judicial system to make it more independent and efficient in the delivery of electoral justice through which the citizens’ choices prevail. Many Nigerians strongly believe that the judiciary suffers from credibility as allegations of bribery activities to truncate justice and compromise electoral outcomes are playing out.

“We must recall the alleged attempts to truncate citizens’ electoral choices through the tribunal judgments in Kano, Kaduna, Plateau and Zamfara states which highlight a disastrous channel Nigeria’s democracy trends in recent times. The judiciary through tribunal judgments has reportedly employed the technicalities in upturning electoral victories, which in most occasions, rigs out the choices of the electorate.

“These are very disturbing trends that must be brought to an end in order not to make the role of the electorates irrelevant. Again, the case of the Kano election tribunal is a clear example of a deliberate effort to steal people’s mandate through the connivance of both INEC and sponsored judiciary injustice. The conflicting double standard court judgment papers showed the desperation to undermine Kano election victory.

Technicalities

“Equally the recent elections in Kogi State, where original result sheets were reportedly filled in favour of the incumbent political party and in Imo state where the incumbent polled over 80 percent of total vote cast have sent shivers across the minds of Nigerians, signaling the dangerous extent of political compromise in Nigeria. As concerned citizens, it is imperative for everyone desiring the reflection of true democracy in our practice to be apprehensive of the current situation and seek channels for improvement.

“It is in light of this that CISLAC is championing this critical seminar bringing together highly valuable resources to speak on topics reflecting areas of challenges in our democratic journey and desire to free fair and credible elections to enable us to have patriotic, transparent and accountable leaders that will work and ensure good governance in Nigeria not political merchants.’’

On his part, a Senior Fellow, Centre for Democracy and Development, Professor Jibrin Ibrahim, who spoke on the theme: Reforming Nigeria’s Electoral System for Mandate Protection: Opportunities, Challenges and the Way Forward, said when election riggers face consequences, things will be better. He said it was wrong for the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, to berate Nigerians for expressing their regrets about the judiciary.

“You cannot insult us for complaining about your judiciary’s misdeed. I am astonished that we complicate and mess up something so simple,” Ibrahim added.

Representative of INEC chairman, Professor Mohammed Kuna, in his paper titled: Electoral Reforms from Institutional Strengthening, said reforms are critical in efforts towards sanitizing the electoral system.

He said: “By and large we have seen how reforms have become crucial in advancing democracy in Nigeria but there is a limit to reforms because there are elements that are impeding the legal process to make reforms meaningless.

”There is no amount of reforms that would change the situation if the people who are impeding the legal process to satisfy themselves against the will of the people are not taken care of. It will not work.”

Speaking on Electoral Reform from Political Party Strengthening Perspective, President, Nigerian Political Science Association, NPSA, Professor Hassan Saliu, said: “Nigerian political parties are the bakers of the electoral challenges in the country. They make laws for themselves and still do not obey their own laws. If we can find a cure for our sickening political parties, then our electoral challenges will be solved.”

In his remarks, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Benue State, Professor Sam Egwu, who spoke on the topic: RECs and Challenges of Election Management in Nigeria, said: “There is a need to oversee the bureaucracy within the INEC because they do not tell the truth sometimes. If you don’t create an oversight for them, they will create problems for you. For RECs, there are pressures from the political parties. But RECs must be able to surmount the challenge of those pressures.”

Court

Ebun Adegoruwa SAN, a senior lawyer, spoke on Politicisation of Election Disputes in Nigeria’s Courts: Key Provisions of the Electoral Act, and the Challenges of Technical Interpretation.

He said the implication of the current electoral situation in Nigeria implies that nobody can win an election and go to sleep because the victory can be truncated by the judiciary.

Adegoruwa cautioned that not all electoral matters should end up in court, saying the judiciary should not determine the choices of a political party.

He further said the candidate a party brings should be its own, adding that whoever is chairman should be left to the party.

He called for judicial reforms to be done to avoid technicalities, noting that the burden of proof in election cases should be shifted from candidates of the political party to INEC.

Judgment

In addition, presidential candidate of African Action Congress, AAC, in the 2023 polls, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, said the last elections have brought the judiciary to judgment.

He said: “We must understand that the judiciary in Nigeria has come to judgment this year. Before, the judiciary used to escape all the blame for the evils that they perpetrated in Nigeria because judges are usually not seen but heard. But because we now have an Owambe judiciary, we have seen our judges more.

”In 1979, it was the judiciary that truncated the transition to a more stable system in this country with their mathematical agenda. In 1993, it was the judiciary that truncated the freest and fairest election in this country and made sure Abiola did not become president.

”I will say lastly that the Nigerian situation has gone beyond reform. This is an unreformable system. Don’t let anyone deceive you. There is no amount of conferences you can hold and seminars and workshops that can reform the electoral system in Nigeria. It’s impossible because the system in the first place was not designed to hold elections. It was designed to select people into power from the political class that has been holding this country to ransom since 1960 and beyond. Except we are ready, nothing will change.

In 2007, the judges met in this country and said ballot papers don’t need serial numbers. And you can pronounce all the elections the judiciary has mortgaged and destroyed our democracy here.”

Also speaking, a lawyer, former Member House of Representatives and Secretary to Imo State Government, Uche Onyeagocha, said all the criteria of educational qualification, tax clearance certificate as means to contest election in Nigeria should be stopped.

Sharing her perspectives on the topic: Experience Sharing: Women in Politics, a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ondo State, Mrs Olajumoke Anifowoshe, urged stakeholders to always speak truth to power.