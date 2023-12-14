Ekiti robbery: We‘ve recovered three vehicles, bikes used for operation – Police

Ekiti State Police Command

As Oyebanji visits victims, says justice is sure for deceased

Monarch suspects internal collusion

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command disclosed on Thursday that it has recovered three vehicles and motorbikes used by the daredevil armed robbers for Wednesday’s bloody operation in Ikere-Ekiti.

The State Police Commissioner, Mr. Dare Ogundare, disclosed this at the palace of Ogoga of Ikere-Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado, on Thursday when he accompanied the State Deputy Governor, Monisade Afuye, on a condolence visit to the Monarch.

Ogundare added that his men and officers have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

In his words, “As I am talking to you, my people are combing the surrounding bushes for possible apprehension of these criminals. We learned that some of them escaped into the bush. So, our people should be calm and await the outcome of our investigations.”

This was just as Governor Biodun Oyebanji promised to coalesce efforts with the security agencies to apprehend perpetrators and syndicates of Wednesday’s bloody Ikere Ekiti bank robbery, saying the blood of those gunned down during the operation is crying for justice.

Oyebanji, who described the incident as horrendous and heartbreaking, insisted that his government and security outfits competently contrive ways to checkmate robbery and senseless killings of citizens by gun-wielding bandits.

He made this known on Thursday in Ikere-Ekiti, during a visit to the victims and the scene of the incident for an on-the-spot assessment of the level of damage caused during the attack.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, was accompanied by the Special Adviser on Internal Security, Brig Gen Ebenezer Ogundana; the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, Mr. Dare Ogundare; and the State Commander, Amotekun Corps, Brig Gen. Olu Adewa (rtd).

While addressing the monarch, Oyebanji said, “I use this medium to register our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives during the bank robbery incident. The incident was so saddening and heart-rending.

“Let me restate again that the government of Ekiti State won’t tolerate senseless killings of innocent Nigerians who are performing their lawful duties under any guise in Ekiti State. Security of lives and property is so dear and utmost to this government.

“We are also reiterating the commitment of Biodun Oyebanji’s administration to tackle cases of robbery, kidnapping, and banditry in Ekiti. We want to say that we place high value on the lives of all Ekiti residents, irrespective of ethnicity, religious sentiments, and political affiliations.

“We appeal to the Ekiti State Police Command to beef up security around financial institutions, shopping malls, and market areas that could be taken as targets by evil doers during this festive period. We appreciate your past efforts, but we want you to raise the bar of security and do more.”

Expressing grief over the casualties recorded, the Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Adu Alagbado, said immediately after the matter occurred, he had alerted the security agencies, including the military, but revealed the havoc had been wreaked before their arrival.

“I was saddened by this event. About 17 boys were arrested a month ago by local vigilantes with assorted rifles and local guns, and we handed them over to the police for action. We have been doing our best to help the police.

“But there is a trend that these criminals always escape through the Ikere-Ise-Ijan road whenever they strike here. I want the police to use this to catch some of these guys. They are enemies within.

“I have my suspicion that there was an internal connivance. I don’t want Ikere Ekiti to be made the headquarters of Yahoo boys and criminals. We have prayed over this incident, and I know that the criminals will be caught.”

