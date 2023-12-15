Eight things to know about Ogbe, new Executive Secretary of NCDMB

By Jeremiah Urowayino

President Bola Tinubu has announced the appointment of Engr. Omatsola Ogbe as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

Here are Eight things to know about the new Executive Secretary of NCDMB

1 Engr. Omatsola Ogbe is a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Council of Registered Engineers, and American Institute of Civil Engineers.

2 Ogbe hails from Warri South Local Government Area in Delta State and he holds separate Masters Degrees in Civil Engineering and Construction Management.



3 In his early years, he served as Construction Superintendent responsible for Engineering Designs and Construction requirements, and also worked as the Cost Control Engineer and was responsible for all Facility Engineering Division Projects’ cost controls, budgeting, and cashcalls.

4 He has over 37 years of experience in core oil and gas operations in Nigeria and local content operations, notably onshore and offshore, LNG, Water Drilling, Treatment and Storage Facilities, Civil, Building and dredging Engineering, and other construction.

5 His work experiences include Chevron Corporation, where he held top positions in Nigeria and overseas, before he retired voluntarily in June 2014, to go into private business.

6 At Chevron Nigeria Limited, he served as Construction Services Group Superintendent (Escravos-Warri) and was responsible for in-house construction services requirements to support the Company Operations.

7 He equally served as Offshore Projects Manager, where he was responsible for all the Engineering designs, Planning and execution of Maintenance works, and installation of new facilities to support productions in Chevron Nigeria Limited offshore locations.

8 Other assignments he held in Chevron included Construction Manager (Lagos & Escravos-Warri), Escravos Gas Project (EGP-3B), where he was responsible for the fabrication and installation of various sizes of pipelines/flowlines in offshore and onshore locations in the Niger Delta.