Eight arrested over murder of Enugu monarch

By Anayo Okoli, ENUGU

Eight suspects have been arrested in connection with the Christmas eve murder of the traditional ruler of Adani autonomous community in Uzo Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, Igwe Ezugwu Patrick.

He was said to have been killed in Akutara village of the community.

The police reacted swiftly following urgent directive from Governor Peter Mbah and apprehended eight suspects.

Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, who visited the community confirmed the arrest of eight suspects and assured that those involved in the murder of the monarch would face the law.

Addressing the Police Commissioner at the scene of the crime, the President-General of the community, Chief S. N. Utazi, commended the swift action of the Police which led to the arrest of the suspects.

Utazi lamented that nobody in the community had anticipated such heinous crime as the community had been at peace in the recent past.

He urged the Police to continue its manhunt for more suspects and ensure that those involved in the killing of the monarch face the full weight of the law.

The Traditional Prime Minister of the community, Dr. Obinna Ayogu, also condemned the killing of the royal father whom he described as a peaceful man.

Confirming the incident, Enugu state police command through it spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, a deputy Superintendent of Police, said the Commissioner had visited Adani community with his team to assess the situation.

“His Excellency, the Governor of Enugu State, said I should relocate to this local government and ensure that all those responsible for this unfortunate act are apprehended in line with the state’s zero tolerance for crime.

“Immediately the news got to me, I dispatched my men from the Criminal Investigation Department and the Area Command, led by the Area Commander, to visit here and ensure that all those involved are arrested because no incident like this should happen without severe consequences.

“I want to disclose that, so far, we have made arrest of eight prime suspects and we will continue to trail the remaining criminal masterminds of this murder.

“We must get to the root of this matter by unravelling all those behind the killing.

“I want to let you know that the governor is not happy that a breach of this nature could occur. So he asked me to come here to ensure that all the criminals are fished out.

“I can assure you that these criminals will never go unpunished. So, all those responsible for this crime will be brought to book and punished according to the law,” Ndukwe quoted the police commissioner as saying.

Ndukwe said the killing happened at about 9 p.m. on Sunday by armed hoodlums suspected to be assassins.

He said the commissioner had directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department to carry out a full-scale investigation that would lead to the prosecution of everyone found wanting.