Egypt to vote on final day of presidential elections

Egyptians are voting on Tuesday, the third and final day of presidential elections, as incumbent President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi is widely expected to win a third term in office.

The election this year is overshadowed by the war in Gaza and a severe domestic economic crisis.

For weeks before the elections, authorities have urged people through local media to vote en masse amid fears of a low voter turnout.

On Sunday, the election commission said that voter turnout was high and “exceeded all expectations.”

Voting kicks off at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Tuesday across Egypt and runs for 12 hours.

The final official results are expected to be announced on December 18.

Besides al-Sissi, three other candidates are running for office.

In 2013, the army led by al-Sissi deposed Mohammed Morsi, Egypt’s democratically elected but divisive Islamist president.

Al-Sissi was elected in 2014 and 2018, and both times he achieved a landslide victory.

The general-turned-president’s backers see him as a guarantee of stability amid regional turmoil.

His critics, however, blame him for the deteriorating economic situation and lack of freedom.