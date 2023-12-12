Egypt to vote on final day of presidential elections

Egyptians are voting on Tuesday, the third and final day of presidential elections, as incumbent President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi is widely expected to win a third term in office.
The election this year is overshadowed by the war in Gaza and a severe domestic economic crisis.
For weeks before the elections, authorities have urged people through local media to vote en masse amid fears of a low voter turnout.
On Sunday, the election commission said that voter turnout was high and “exceeded all expectations.”
Voting kicks off at 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) on Tuesday across Egypt and runs for 12 hours.
The final official results are expected to be announced on December 18.
Besides al-Sissi, three other candidates are running for office.
In 2013, the army led by al-Sissi deposed Mohammed Morsi, Egypt’s democratically elected but divisive Islamist president.
Al-Sissi was elected in 2014 and 2018, and both times he achieved a landslide victory.
The general-turned-president’s backers see him as a guarantee of stability amid regional turmoil.
His critics, however, blame him for the deteriorating economic situation and lack of freedom.
