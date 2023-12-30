Egypt: Muk-J Paving Afrobeat’s Path in Sharm El Sheikh

In a groundbreaking achievement, Nigerian Afro-pop sensation Muk-J has etched his name in history as the first Afrobeat artist to grace the city of Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt with his electrifying performance.

Fresh off the heels of his immensely successful annual musical concert, themed “useful youth concert with Muk-j” the artist is gearing up for an East African tour that promises to captivate audiences across the region.

As Muk-J takes his musical journey to new heights, he has exciting plans on the horizon. The singer recently hinted at the release of a remix for his hit single “SHIMA,” featuring none other than the renowned musician Magnito. This collaboration is poised to add an extra layer of dynamism to an already popular track, setting the stage for a musical fusion that transcends borders.

Adding to the anticipation, Muk-J has unveiled the name of his upcoming EP, “NOTHING BUT MELODIES.” The announcement has sent ripples of excitement through his fan base, providing a glimpse into the artist’s musical vision for the year 2024. With Muk-J’s innovative approach and dedication to pushing Afrobeat boundaries, “NOTHING BUT MELODIES” promises to be a musical journey filled with vibrant rhythms and captivating melodies. Stay tuned as Muk-J continues to make waves and redefine the Afrobeat landscape.