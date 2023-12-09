EFCC raises the alarm over land scam, cybercrime in S/East

*Lists Enugu as hot zone

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has identified land scam and cybercrime as the challenges bedeviling the South-East.

The anti-graft agency pinpointed Enugu State as a land scam hot zone, saying most of the matters it treats in the state bother on land grabbing and scam.

Speaking to newsmen after the EFCC and other anti-corruption organisations had a sensitisation Road Walk in commemoration of the 2023 International Anti-Corruption Day, in Enugu, Assistance Commander of EFCC in South-East, Aluyu Nuhu Naibi, urged traditional and religious institutions, among others, to collaborate in tackling the menace.

His words: “Our major challenge here is land scam. A lot of people here are using the issue of land to defraud many, particularly in Enugu State, where our focus lies. Also is the issue of cybercrime.

“To mitigate it, we need traditional, religious institutions and government at all levels to come together to let people know the effects and impacts of the menace because it is affecting every aspect of our society. It doesn’t stop at government or an individual, it effects everyone and every aspect of society. Together, we need to come and talk about it.

“Today is a milestone for us. We have made some achievements to eliminate corruption, but there are still challenges and we must keep on going forward. With the coming of the new chairman of the EFCC, his policy attention is to keep engaging the youths, especially those in tertiary institutions. We want to get them to understand the effect and impact of corruption. We will sensitize them at that level so that by the time they become a full member of society, we will have already made goods for Nigeria.”

On his part, the Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, in his address, vowed to tackle looters of public funds, drainers of resources and other corrupt elements in Nigeria to stir growth and development across the country.

Olukoyede said the EFCC under his watch would not allow resources meant for economic growth and the greater good of Nigerians to be cornered by a few.