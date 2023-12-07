EFCC, NCoS deny alleged attempt to take Emefiele from Kuje centre

By Joseph Erunke

The Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS has denied alleged attempt by the Department of State Service, DSS and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to take former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, out of Kuje centre.

Also, the DSS and the EFCC, both of which were linked to the alleged act, denied their involvement.

Recall that a group, the Justice Centre, had alleged of a failed collaborative attempt by the government security agencies to take the former CBN boss out of Kuje Correctional Centre following court judgement that ordered his release.

The development compelled the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions to summon heads of the three agencies to determine the veracity of the allegation.

Speaking variously during the meeting with the committee on Thursday, the three agencies, through their representatives, denied their involvement.

The EFCC was represented by Silvanus Haliru, SAN while the Nigerian Correctional Service was represented by the Deputy Comptroller, Nwakeze Emmanuel.

The chairman of the panel, Mike Eteba, who repeatedly asked the correctional service to state the truth about what transpired, was told nothing happened.

On its part, the EFCC said it has no plan to take Emefiele away and can’t talk on the matter as the incident never happened.

The panel chairman and the committee ruled that since EFCC and correctional service have denied it, the former CBN Governor’s lawyer can proceed to the court to file contempt charges if the EFCC makes any further move or if they feel strongly that the order of the court has been violated.

The lawyer to the petitioners while addressing the media insisted that the alleged attempt to forcefully abduct Mr. Emefiele from lawful custody did take place.

He vowed that the organisation will press contempt proceeding against the EFCC and the DSS should there be a repeat of the act.

The representative of CESJET, Mr Ahmed Tijani slammed the EFCC and DSS over their penchant for disobedience to court order, adding that the agencies had failed to respect several orders of courts granting Emefiele bail.

“We are not here to challenge the matter in court but to report the alleged attempt to forcefully remove Emefiele by EFCC from the Correctional Centre,” he said.