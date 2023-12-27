Edosa extends Christmas felicitations to Edo residents

Member representing Oredo West Constituency at the Edo state House of Assembly, Dr Richard Osaro Edosa has called on Christians to renew their hope in God as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Health in the 8th assembly, emphasizes the significance of Jesus’ birth, highlighting that it restores mankind’s hope in God. He therefore urges Christians to express gratitude and acknowledge God’s grace for providing them with a second chance.

Beyond the festivities, Edosa also notes that Christmas embodies love, joy, generosity, and forgiveness. While celebrating with loved ones, he encourages prayers for a more peaceful and prosperous state.

Drawing inspiration from the humility demonstrated in Jesus’ birth, Edosa encourages Christians to embrace this virtue. He notes that the humble setting of Jesus’ birth in a manger serves as a powerful lesson in humility.

Furthermore, the lawmaker urges Christians to use the season to spread love and extend a helping hand to others. Edosa sets an example by expressing his commitment to such acts of kindness.