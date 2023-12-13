By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – A group known as United 4 Greater Edo has appealed to the leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to nominate Hon Dennis Idahosa as its governorship candidate for the 2024 election so that he can replicate what he has done in Ovia Federal Constituency that he currently represents in the House of Representatives.

The group said the people of the state would not regret electing Idahosa as the state governor.

In a statement by the convener of the group in Benin City, Abel Aigbondion urged the people of the state to vote against the current governor and whoever he supports in the election.

According to him, “We are very much impressed with what he has been able to achieve in Ovia within a limited period and we urge him to continue in that direction.

“While Ovia people remain the beneficiaries of Idahosa’s magic wand for now, we want the generality of people of the state to be part Idahosa school of politics of good governance.

“What we are saying in essence is that we are supporting him and also calling on the people to do same so that he can replicate same thing he has done in Ovia to the state.

“Idahosa is not only young and hard working, he has shown that what truly matters to him is the happiness of his people and that is exactly the kind of governor we should desire come 2024.”