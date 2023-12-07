Edo Guber: LP aspirant, Omorodion targets 70% unemployment reduction in 3 years

Omorodion

By Fortune Eromosele

As the race for the next governor of Edo State gathers momentum, an aspirant on the platform of the Labour Party, Prince Egbe Humphrey Omorodion says if elected he would reduce unemployment in the South-South state by 70% in three years.

Omorodion, an emergency healthcare practitioner and the chairman of Labour Party UK Chapter says if unemployment is forced down through massive investment in agriculture, it would stimulate economic growth, reduce insecurity and make Edo attractive for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

In a chat with newsmen over the weekend, the governorship hopeful expressed concern that despite the agricultural potentials of Edo, previous administrations have failed to key into it to fight food insecurity and engage the teeming unemployed youths.

The Benin-born politician and philanthropist highlighted that his administration would make agriculture more attractive so as to stimulate the interest of youths, saying the lack of modern technology remains the bane of sufficiency in food production in Nigeria.

He said, “If by the grace of God the people of Edo benevolently choose me as their next governor, we will hit the ground running by establishing Job Centre Offices which will serve as a point of contact for direct job seekers who will then be enrolled in centres for skills acquisition and employment.

“We will engage in massive agricultural revolution programme to combat hunger, poverty and unemployment. This will birth a paradigm shift in farming methods to attract youth to farming.

“We are aiming to reduce unemployment by more than 70% in two to three years by engaging youth in the agricultural facilities and opportunities around the state.

“My administration will make Edo the food basket of Nigeria by creating several industries around food production and processing, value addition, and marketing. As it is done across the world, we will subsidise food production”, he noted.

While promising to adopt the free UK-style comprehensive healthcare for the elderly above 65 years old, Omorodion said he would put mechanisms in place for affordable healthcare for all Edo citizens irrespective of social status.

However, he expressed concern over the neglect of young Edolites in the state’s policy formulation, leading to economic disadvantages, poverty, and unemployment among the youth in Edo.

He pledged to prioritize the Edo youth in his administration, emphasizing that his agricultural and industrialization plans would be a pivotal step toward emancipating Nigerian youths. Recognizing the blessings of Edo, he emphasized the importance of ensuring that the youth actively participate in and benefit from the state’s wealth and blessings.”