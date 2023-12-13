Edo farmers, CSOs honours umakhihe with lifetime award

By Olayinka Ajayi

Edo State farmers, under the auspices of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) and the Edo Civil Society Organisations (EDOCSO), have honoured the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, PhD, with Great Achievers award and Lifetime award.

Speaking during the award ceremony in Benin, AFAN Chairman Alhaji Bako Dogwo, Aguma Bassa, said, “we have watched with keen interest the unsung hero in the development of Nigerian agriculture in the person of Dr Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe, the Federal Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

“He has constantly demonstrated exceptional commitment to fight against hunger in Nigeria through programs and policy innovations that have led to increased food production and reduced food importation.

“AFAN Edo State Chapter has neither silver nor gold but what we have is to confer on you the Grand Patron/Great Achievers Awards.”

The farmers urged him to rest in his oars even as he is to retire from service.

In his response, Umakhihe thanked members of AFAN and the Edo CSO for recognizing his contributions to the development of Edo State.

While accepting the call to continue his good work after retirement, Dr. Umakhihe said, “The reward for work is more work; I call on Edo people to give me more work.”

On their part, the Edo Civil Society Organisations (EDOSCO), decorated Dr Umakhihe with the Award of Excellence in recognition for his selfless service to the nation in agricultural development, particularly for his concern and support for local farmers.