Edo: Benin alleges marginalization on FG appointments, rues out zoning

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – LEADERS from Edo South Senatorial District yesterday alleged marginalization on the appointments so far made by the President Bola Tinubu’s administration saying the zone has been ignored despite its population and voting advantage over the other two senatorial zones.



The leaders expressed this displeasure at the GRA, Benin City residence of the former governor of Edo State and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief John Odigie-Oyegun where he said their goal is to forge a common front for the interest of the zone in the state and Nigeria in general.



The meeting was attended by leaders across political parties including Governor Godwin Obaseki and former governor Lucky Igbinedion.

Others were the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq, Labour Party governorship aspirant, Olumide Akpata, former Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, the former Enogie of Evbuobanosa, Prof Gregory Akenzua, former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama among others.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Odigie-Oyegin said “We are comparing notes ,we are looking at the level of appointments, we are looking at the Edo State unfolding political equation and at the end of the day we ask ourselves what is indeed for Edo South? Basically, at the end of the day, we can say that we are not happy with the appointments that have been made so far. From the Electoral Commissioner, the population commission and others.

“So far, we are about to give-up the governorship because the tenure of the current governor will elapse; We are looking at how to maximize the interest of Edo South on the evolving political situation.

“We have the governor,who will conclude his term next year, but nobody lives in the past. Nobody goes to bed and says the present is good and therefore he will not care about the day that will break tomorrow. We can’t be that stupid. We are looking at the immediate future and what we are seeing is not very interesting. So we are looking at how we can make amends to be sure that we are not left behind in the scheme of things.”



On the agitation for zoning ahead of the 2024 governorship election, he said “Constitutionally the door is open for everybody to contest for the position of governor, not me nor the governor can foreclose what will happen or decide on the interest of others. The issue of zoning is the problem of political parties and not ours.”