Edo 2024: ‘We can shake the table’ – Female LP guber aspirant optimistic

Dr Loretta Oduware Ogboro-Okor, a female aspirant in the Edo 2024 governorship race, has expressed optimism that women can make a difference happen in the leadership of the state.

Loretta, who is in the running for the Labour Party ticket to contest for the state’s governorship seat, bemoaned the sparse number of Nigerian women in the political space.

According to the aspirant, it is time for women to take their place in politics.

Oduware Ogboro-Okor, said this shortly after her public declaration of intention to contest for the Edo 2024 governorship election, on Monday at the LP secretariat in Benin.

“A lot of women are always at the back door, it is time we took our place in the political space; we have to be at the table, so that we can shake it.

“We thank all our fathers who are standing with us to bring light to the state, we are happy that our fathers are ready to support us,” she said.