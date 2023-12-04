Edo 2024: Onaiwu advises Ighodalo to withdraw over alleged language barrier

Osaro Onaiwu, pioneer Director-General of the Governors Forum, has alleged that Mr. Asue Ighodalo, a gubernatorial aspirant for the forthcoming 2024 election in Edo State, does not know how to speak his native language.

He expressed disappointment over the recent revelation that Asue was caught on camera speaking to his Esan kinsmen through an interpreter.

Onaiwu, who has extensively traveled across Nigeria and worked with numerous governors, senators, and members of the House of Representatives, firmly believes that any governorship aspirant or candidate should possess the ability to speak their native language.

To understand and penetrate deep into a community, one must be able to speak and understand the language of the community. “A desire to offer yourself for the number one seat in the state must be deeply rooted in your community First and language is the first line one must cross”, Onaiwu said.

Onaiwu explained, “Throughout my tenure as DG of the Governors Forum, I have had the opportunity to meet and work closely with esteemed political figures across the country. I have never come across a governor, senator, or member of the House of Representatives who cannot comfortably converse in their native language. Language represents our culture, values, and traditions, and it is essential for leaders to respect and uphold these foundations.”

Earl Onaiwu further said: “Even the last governors; Igbinedion, Osunbor, Oshiomhole, and the incumbent governor communicate effectively in their native dialect. It’s no for us. If he knew he was interested he should have gotten a teacher. It shows a total disconnection from his roots .

Even the most senior political office holder ever from the state, Akhiomu, Akhigbe, ogbemudia and Anenih communicated with us in our language. It’s shows Asue is not from us and not one of us. I advise him to withdraw from the contest. More landmines to cross.”