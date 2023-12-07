Edo 2024: Okpebholo tipped for APC ticket based on poll

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AN Esan group, Esan Alliance Movement (EAM) said that projection has emerged that the member representing Edo Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Sen. Monday Okpebholo popularly known as ‘Akpakomiza’ is at a tall position to clinch the 2023 All Progressives Congress, APC governorship ticket.

The group made this disclosure following an independent poll it said was conducted among all the governorship aspirants in the state and made the result available to newsmen in Benin Thursday which it showed the Edo Central APC senator towered high above other aspirants.

It said the opinion poll was conducted by a team of data analysts who also took into cognisance, popularity, and financial capability of aspirants, experience, acceptability, contribution to the party and issues of zoning.

The statement signed by the coordinator, Samson Okoduwa and Imade Osagie, said “Our projection ahead of the Edo 2024 governorship primaries, the APC aspirant, Monday Okpebholo is expected to win the party primaries and eventually fly the party’s flag.

“The poll which also took into cognisance the strong agitation from the people of Edo central senatorial district to produce Obaseki’s successor also pointed to Okpebholo while Hon Festus Ebea and Col David Imuse came second and third respectively.”

The statement said the poll was conducted using a combination of phone surveys, questionnaires and influencers also looked at the spread of aspirants in winning the governorship election if given the party’s ticket.

“We also identify that youths who are more disposed to see a younger candidate emerged governor in the 2024 governorship race in Edo state.

“Conclusively, Okpebholo community service and contribution in strengthening the APC party in a zone considered to be a no go area for the APC when others had lost hope in the APC was a strong favouring factor.”