Edo 2024: LP governorship aspirant resigns from party, alleges leaders’ bias

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AN Edo State governorship aspirant in the Labour Party (LP), Dr Dennis Aikoriogie has resigned his membership of the party alleging that some leaders of the party were taking sides with aspirants and expressed fears that they may not be fair during the party’ primary election.

He also alleged that outsiders and money bags have hijacked the party thereby relegating people like him and others who have worked to make the party what it is today to the background.

Aikoriogie in the letter addressed to the LP Ward 9 Chairman in Egor local government area and copied to the national chairman, state chairman and local government chairman of the party respectively said he would pursue his political ambition elsewhere.

Part of the letter read: “I hereby turn in my letter of resignation as a member of the Labour Party effective immediately.

“This is borne out of observed and perceived partisanship and bias of party executive in the build up to the gubernatorial election in Edo State, many party executive members have co-opted themselves and have become integral.part of aspirant campaign organizations, this act is capable of not giving other aspirants a level playing field.

“I joined the Labour party solely because of his excellency Mr. Peter Obi due to his proven track record and exemplary lifestyle both in the public and private sectors.I felt the Labour party could herald a new ideology and thinking the way politics is played in Nigeria, this made me to become the Global Coordinator of Diaspora Strong for Peter Obi, a support group that cut across all continents, it garnered financial, human, and material support at the national and presidential elections,as well as the state and federal legislative elections. In addition, the group provided financial support to the Lagos and Rivers governorship candidates in the persons of Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Comrade Beatrice Itubo respectively.

“I have observed my contribution to the party, before, during and after the presidential election is not appreciated, it is even more saddening that other aspirants and myself from the diaspora are sidelined.

“The Aspirants who dictate the tune of the party are those who just joined the party, either from other parties or those perceived to be money bags.

There is this erroneous impression that money only win elections in Nigeria, that the credibility and acceptability of the candidate does not matter.

“It is on this premise and others that I am resigning from the party as I proceed with my political ambition elsewhere. I wish the Labour party well in its future endeavor.”